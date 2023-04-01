When Dave Aranda looks at his football team, there’s not a ton of fifth-year senior leaders returning like linebacker Dillon Doyle or offensive lineman Connor Galvin from the 2022 squad.

Many of the veterans the Bears will count on this season are incoming transfers like former Arkansas receiver Ketron Jackson, former North Texas tight end Jake Roberts and former Oklahoma State running back Dominic Richardson.

Immediate eligibility via the transfer portal has changed the makeup of teams across the country, and Aranda expects a lot of them to make an immediate impact on a relatively young team.

“I mean they’re the veterans in the room,” Aranda said. “It’s such a different dynamic than maybe any other time. A lot of those guys are transfer guys, and I think some of it comes from that they’ve been in fights before and they’ve been knocked out and got back up and dusted themselves off. I think there’s a great respect there.”

With his athleticism and speed, Jackson has a chance to be Baylor’s premier receiver this fall. In two seasons at Arkansas, Jackson made 21 catches for 374 yards and four touchdowns, but could put up much bigger numbers at Baylor.

During his three seasons at North Texas, Roberts made 43 catches for 541 yards and three scores. With offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes’ utilization of tight ends in his wide-zone attack, Roberts should get a lot of opportunities for catches since starter Ben Sims is gone.

Both Jackson and Roberts enjoyed a lot of good moments in Saturday’s scrimmage.

“Ketron had a lot of long passes caught and runs and all of it,” Aranda said. “Then we’re getting good things from Jake in terms of blocking and catching and all of it. I’m way impressed with the effort today. It’s a step in the right direction.”

Bringing tremendous versatility, Richardson is a welcome addition to a deep Baylor backfield. In three seasons at Oklahoma State, he rushed for 1,139 career yards and 15 touchdowns and made 30 catches for 286 yards.

Both BYU transfers Clark and Campbell Barrington will make a big impact on a relatively inexperienced offensive line. Likewise, Hutchinson Community College transfer noseguard Jerrell Boykins has a shot to start on the defensive line.

Third-year sophomore transfer Sawyer Robertson from Mississippi State continues to battle returning starter Blake Shapen in a heated quarterback competition.

“Sawyer continues to push with maturity and leadership and his energy,” Aranda said. “This whole week for Blake, Tuesday was a really strong day, Thursday was good. He’s standing a little bit straighter and looking you in the eye a little more. He’s kind of coming into his own which is a cool thing.”

Fifth-year senior linebacker Mike Smith, a transfer from Liberty, has shown a lot of good signs. He’s coming off a superb 2022 season at Liberty as he collected 85 tackles with 10 for loss, three forced fumbles and an interception. Cornerback Isaiah Dunson, a sophomore transfer from Miami, should also see some playing time.

Michigan State sophomore transfer Jack Stone is battling returner Isaiah Hankins for the kicking job. Stone hit two of four field goals last year, including a 43-yarder and a 51-yarder.

“Competition has been going well,” Hankins said. “Just like the other guys, I love Jack (Stone) to death. He's super cool. And it's been a breath of fresh air to have him around and stuff. And I think we're both pushing each other to be better. He's great competition. So we'll see where coach wants us.”

After starting in the 2021 Big 12 championship season, Hankins lost the kicking job early last season to senior John Mayers. But he kept a good attitude and has tried to improve his skills.

“It wasn't easy,” Hankins said. “I was a little bit more arrogant than I thought I was beforehand. And so, it was very humbling. And I'm really thankful, honestly, that that was something I did go through. Because I was really happy for John (Mayers), really happy that he had a great year. And obviously he just did Pro Day, so I could not be more proud of that guy.”

Aranda has enjoyed working with his revamped coaching staff, which includes three changes. After coaching safeties for Aranda in 2020-21, Matt Powledge returned to Baylor as defensive coordinator and safeties coach after a season at Oregon. AJ Steward is coaching running backs and Christian Robinson is coaching outside linebackers for the Bears.

“They’ve adapted really good,” Aranda said. “I’m way comfortable and excited about the staff. Personally, I’ve probably screwed it up too many times and now is an opportunity to try to get it right. A lot of that is just knowing who you are and knowing what you’re not and knowing what it is. And when you don’t know that, it makes it hard to find people who are a match for all of that.”