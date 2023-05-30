Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

There must be something in the water in Mars, Pennsylvania, because J.J. Wetherholt was out of this world. In a breakout sophomore season at West Virginia, Wetherholt gave opposing batteries nightmares. When he wasn't bashing line drives and home runs, he was swiping bags left and right.

Out of the 27 Division I baseball players hitting .400 or better, the West Virginia infielder is second overall, batting a hefty .443, slashing 94 hits and stealing a conference leading 35 bases (eighth nationally), good enough to earn him Player of the Year on the Tribune-Herald's 26th annual All-Big 12 Baseball Team.

“Players like JJ don't come along all that often,” said Mountaineers head coach Randy Mazey in a meeting with Morgantown media last Tuesday. “You have good players that in 35 years I've coached and you just know they're good players, but JJ's a different cat now. He does it all really, really well.”

As a freshman, Weatherholt was a Big 12 honorable mention and a Freshman Team selection, hitting .308 with five home runs and 39 RBIs with a team-leading 17 doubles and 15 stolen bases. The Mounataineers have distinguished themselves as a sneaky bunch over the years and no team was safe from his thievery this season.

Wetherholt picked up Big 12 Player of the Week honors three times this season, tied for second in the conference behind his teammate Blaine Traxel (four) in overall Big 12 weekly awards this season. As the buzz around Wetherholt has grown into talks of a potential first round pick after his junior season, Mazey noted he's been impressed with how the sophomore has dealt with the attention.

“I think the year that he's had this year because of all the hype that was surrounding him and the fact that everybody's talking about him (has been more amazing than his freshman season),” Mazey said. “Kids are kids, they get on social media and he know that he was in the race for the batting title in the nation, and everybody's talking about him and interviewing him, and he listens to me saying how great he is.

"To perform in spite of all that surrounding him is what separates the great players. ... He just kept getting better and better the more people kept talking about him, and that's a separator.”

Pitcher of the Year: Lucas Gordon, Texas

It was only a matter of time for Lucas Gordon to take over the spotlight. With the departures of Pete Hansen and Tristan Stevens along with Tanner Witt on recovery from Tommy John surgery, the Angelino was bound to become the anchor of Texas pitching.

With a 2.55 ERA, the best for a starter in the Big 12, a 6-1 record and 90 strikeouts, Gordon struts in as the Big 12 Pitcher of the Year.

Although the Longhorns kicked of the year with a loss to Arkansas in the State Farm College Baseball Showdown, the junior set the tone for the years with a two-hit, scoreless five inning start against the Razorbacks. He held Texas Tech to two runs and struck out eight Red Raiders to start Big 12 play and allowed just three runs to Oklahoma State on the road. Gordon shut down Baylor for six innings and gave up just one run over seven to Oklahoma.

“I just feel like he can throw his fastball both sides of the plate,” Texas head coach David Pierce told The Daily Texan following Gordon's win over the Bears. “Throws a really good changeup, and then an occasional slider that works for him, but he stays on attack.”

Gordon helped Texas to a share of the regular season title by keeping the Mountaineers to just four hits in Game 1 of the series against West Virginia before the Longhorns completed the sweep. Although UT went two-and-Q in the Big 12 Tournament, Gordon still put up five innings of two-run baseball to give Texas a chance against Kansas in a rematch of his only loss of the season.

Freshman of the Year: Kodey Shojinaga, Kansas

No one expected the Kansas Jayhawks this season and they definitely didn't see Kodey Shojinaga coming. The Hawaiian rookie bat his way to second in the Big 12 behind Wetherholt with a .378 average with 74 hits, 41 runs six homers and 32 RBIs and played his way into the Trib's Freshman of the Year distinction.

“I just remember thinking, ‘This dude is a ball striker,’” Jayhawks head coach Dan Fitzgerald told the Topeka Capital-Journal. “Like … he can just strike the ball. Like, he is on it.”

In Big 12 games, the infielder led the conference with a .418 average ahead of Wetherholt (.398) and Texas Tech's Nolen Hester (.402). Although he came in as a catcher, Shojinaga adapted to playing second as he competed his way into the lineup.

Shojinaga put on 4-for-5 games in KU's first two games against Baylor and hit 2-for-5 with three RBI in the Jayhawks series victory over the Mountaineers. He slashed eight hits and nine RBIs against Texas during the regular season and hit 3-for-4 with three runs driven in against the Longhorns to send the one-seed into the Big 12 Tournament's losers' bracket. It was Kansas' first trip to the Big 12 tourney in four years and the win was a statement for Fitzgerald's first-year program.

“I think there’s so many foundational pieces in place and we can point to a million stats that point to the progress of where we were last August to where we are now, and the trend is really good. I have nothing but awesome expectations for our future.”

Newcomer of the Year: Blaine Traxel, West Virginia

If you weren't at Baylor Ballpark on April 29 you missed the absolute pitching clinic West Virginia starter Blaine Traxel strung together against Baylor. The Trib's Newcomer of the Year blanked the Bears in his fifth complete game of the year, tossing 110 pitches and striking out six Bears to get clinch the series for the Mountaineers.

“I respect the heck out of him,” said BU head coach Mitch Thompson. “There's a lot to learn form watching a guy like that. He hits 84-86 tops, probably 86. But it's changeup and breaking ball and throw it from three different slots, and I feel like he's out there playing a video game with you, kind of his mentality. And he loves it, he eats it up, you can tell. He's very confident in his abilities and he eats it up.”

The Cal State Northridge grad transfer ties for first nationally in complete games and has pitched 99.2 innings this season, sitting at ninth in Division I. With a 3.79 ERA, Traxel sits seventh in the Big 12 and sports a 7-5 record with 71 strikeouts and was integral part in the Mountaineers pitching staff this season.

“He just goes out there and dominates people with great stuff,” Thompson said after Traxel shut out the Bears. “He can pitch and he ain't going to beat himself.”

Coach of the Year: Randy Mazey, West Virginia

Randy Mazey has been well respected around the college baseball ranks for a long time and his squads always seem to go unnoticed when entering the season. The 2023 Mountaineers were no exception earning the 17th-year skipper the Trib's Coach of the Year honor in his 11th year heading up the Morgantown squad.

Although WVU hit a road blck late in the year, suffering a sweep to Texas and losing both games in their trip to Arlington, the Mountaineers still picked up a share of the regular season title, the first in team history. West Virginia spent the last 10 weeks in the natinoal rankings, as high as No. 6 prior to their loss to the Longhorns, and are projected to be a second-seed in the NCAA tournament.

Mountaineers pitching was ranked second in the conference, boosted by starters Traxel and Ben Hampton and reliever Carlson Reed, who in 23 appearances posts a 1.50 ERA over 36 innings out of the bullpen. The WVU lineup was fourth best in the Big 12 and terrorized opposing teams on the base paths with 122 stolen bases as a team.