Trib All-Big 12 Baseball: Free and easy swing pays off for Oklahoma's Hardman

If you’re going to hit .400 for a season, you really need a why-not attitude.
It worked for Oklahoma’s Tyler Hardman, anyway. Even as people asked him throughout the season if he could seriously pull off a .400 season, Hardman could always detect the residue of disbelief in their voices.
“I wanted to make a point,” Hardman told The Oklahoman. “Why not? Just because it’s rare doesn’t mean it can’t happen. That was my mindset just to prove that. … Whatever’s on that stat line is up there, but if you go up there to hit, why can’t you do it?”
Fair enough. Hardman’s easygoing approach allowed the OU first baseman to pull off one of the hardest of diamond achievements. He hit .403 for the Sooners over the course of the regular season, becoming the first Big 12 player to tally a .400 batting average since Kansas State’s Nick Martini in 2010. Now, like Martini that season, Hardman is the Player of the Year on the Tribune-Herald’s annual All-Big 12 Baseball Team.
Even in a .400 season, there are potholes along the way. Hardman tallied 28 multi-hit games on his way to his 87 regular-season hits, which ranked second nationally. But of course he’s mortal, suffering the likes of an 0-for-3 game against Dallas Baptist, an 0-for-4 against Houston, an 0-for-5 against Kansas State.
Still, Hardman kept grinding. The junior from Corona, Calif., got right back in the batter’s box and kept hacking. Hardman actually entered the final weekend series of the regular season against Baylor with a .399 average. But he didn’t miss his chance to make a little history, going 6-for-13 (.462) with two home runs against the Bears to shoot past the magic .400 mark.
“I think he has a lot of confidence in his work ethic, and I think he has a lot of confidence in his routine,” Oklahoma coach Skip Johnson told the Oklahoman. “I think he really stuck by his routines. That’s a really big thing – to be consistent you have to really stick by your tines as you go through it and not worry about the outcomes. … Your faith has got to be stronger than your fear.”
Pitcher of the Year:
Justin Campbell, Oklahoma State
Justin Campbell lists his favorite athlete as Clayton Kershaw. If the Oklahoma State pitcher continues on his current trajectory, he may produce a major league career similar to Kershaw, the three-time Cy Young Award winner for the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Campbell certainly displayed the look of a big leaguer as a second-year freshman for the Cowboys. The 6-foot-7 right-hander, a native of Simi Valley, Calif., mowed down hitters with regularity. He tallied a 7-1 record with a 2.08 ERA, and used his nasty collection of pitches to strike out 100 batters in 78 innings. He had double-digit strikeout efforts in five different games.
It all crystallized in a 19-0 win over Kansas on May 8. In that game, Campbell hurled a no-hitter while striking out 11. His only hiccup turned out to be an eighth-inning walk. He became just the third individual to throw a nine-inning no-hitter for Oklahoma State, and the first since Bob Richardson in 1968.
“It’s hard to put into words, because it’s everything you ever dream about as a pitcher,” Campbell said. “Growing up, you see your favorite players, pitchers, throwing no-nos in different games. It’s just one of those situations where you go out as a kid in the backyard and put together a game situation where you’re working no either a no-hitter or a perfect game and you’ve got one hitter left with two outs and you strike him out. That’s just a great feeling.”
Coach of the Year:
David Pierce, Texas
Doubt David Pierce and the Longhorns at your own risk.
The Big 12 coaches picked Texas third in the Big 12 preseason poll back in January, behind in-state rivals Texas Techand TCU. Perhaps it was a little understandable, as in UT’s last full season the Longhorns went a middling 27-27 in 2019.
But Pierce led the Horns back to the top, as they went 40-13 in the regular season and 17-7 in Big 12 play to share the conference title with TCU. They also took two of three from the Frogs in Fort Worth, allowing Texas to grab the No. 1 seed from the conference for the Big 12 tournament.
It’s the second Trib Big 12 Coach of the Year honor for Pierce, who took over in Austin before the 2017 season after stints at Tulane and Sam Houston. He also won the award in 2018, when Texas went 42-23, won its first Big 12 title in seven years, and reached the College World Series.
Is another Longhorn trip to Omaha in the offing in 2021? Time will tell, but Pierce deserves applause nonetheless.
Freshman of the Year:
Jace Jung, Texas Tech
Jace Jung isn’t just one of the best freshmen in the country, he’s one of the best all-around players.
Like all 2020 freshmen, Jung never got the chance to experience Big 12 play last year. But he more than made up for lost time. Jung absolutely pulverized the conference’s pitchers, to the tune of a .366 regular-season batting average, 49 runs, 10 doubles, 20 home runs and 65 RBIs. The second baseman from San Antonio has shown remarkable consistency, as he reached base in 59 straight games dating back to February 2020, a streak that finally came to end against Kansas State on Friday in the Big 12 tournament.
Jace is carrying on the family lineage nicely, as his older brother Josh Jung was the Trib’s Big 12 Player of the Year in 2019.
Newcomer of the Year:
Christian Encarnacion-Strand, Oklahoma St.
Three years ago, Oregon State pulled the scholarship it had offered California high school star Christian Encarnacion-Strand, because his grades were bad.
Fortunately for Encarnacion-Strand, he found a new home at another OSU, the one in Stillwater, Oklahoma.
First, there was a detour to Yavapai Community College in Prescott, Arizona. There, he slugger got his schooling and his game back on track. He hit .410 with 33 home runs and 103 RBIs in 81 career games for Yavapai, earning NJCAA All-America recognition.
Oklahoma State coaxed Encarnacion-Strand to come to Stillwater, and the move has worked out well for everyone. As the Cowboys’ starting third baseman, he owns a .364 batting average, a 1.129 OPS, 17 doubles, 15 home runs and 65 RBIs. He was named the National Player of the Month for April by the Collegiate Baseball Writers Association, and hit for the cycle on April 21 against Arkansas Pine-Bluff.
“He’s a fit here,” Cowboys coach Josh Holliday told the Oklahoman. “He’s totally what we’re about here, which is a tough kid that loves the game, that wants to be something in life, that’s coming here and putting on the line every single day. There has not been one day since he’s got here that he’s taken a day off from getting better.”