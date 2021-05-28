Trib All-Big 12 Baseball: Free and easy swing pays off for Oklahoma's Hardman

If you’re going to hit .400 for a season, you really need a why-not attitude.

It worked for Oklahoma’s Tyler Hardman, anyway. Even as people asked him throughout the season if he could seriously pull off a .400 season, Hardman could always detect the residue of disbelief in their voices.

“I wanted to make a point,” Hardman told The Oklahoman. “Why not? Just because it’s rare doesn’t mean it can’t happen. That was my mindset just to prove that. … Whatever’s on that stat line is up there, but if you go up there to hit, why can’t you do it?”

Fair enough. Hardman’s easygoing approach allowed the OU first baseman to pull off one of the hardest of diamond achievements. He hit .403 for the Sooners over the course of the regular season, becoming the first Big 12 player to tally a .400 batting average since Kansas State’s Nick Martini in 2010. Now, like Martini that season, Hardman is the Player of the Year on the Tribune-Herald’s annual All-Big 12 Baseball Team.

Even in a .400 season, there are potholes along the way. Hardman tallied 28 multi-hit games on his way to his 87 regular-season hits, which ranked second nationally. But of course he’s mortal, suffering the likes of an 0-for-3 game against Dallas Baptist, an 0-for-4 against Houston, an 0-for-5 against Kansas State.