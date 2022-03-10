Trib All-Big 12 basketball team: Collen's Baylor Bears strike back

KANSAS CITY — This Big 12 women’s basketball season resembled a prolific movie franchise with a new director.

The beginning felt structurally similar but thematically different, then took a dramatic turn. There were new characters everywhere. Darth Vader’s time had passed and new heroes and villains emerged. It seemed the champion of the last 11 movies, the Baylor Bears, might not prevail this time.

And then, as the plot developed, the fans realized the hero was changed but not defeated.

Baylor found its stride in mid-January as first-year coach Nicki Collen’s vision for the program took shape. The Bears lost their first two Big 12 games and the doubters began to make noise. But Baylor bounced back by winning 15 of its last 16 regular season games.

During that time, Bears’ star forward NaLyssa Smith showed her versatility and moved up to the top spot in ESPN’s WNBA mock draft. She silenced the voices that suggested Kansas State’s Ayoka Lee might wrestle away the Big 12 Player of the Year honor.

The climax of any college basketball story comes in March. Even so, with Baylor winning its 12th consecutive conference title, the Bears proved they’re still the main character, at least as far as the Big 12 in concerned.

With the Bears (25-5) beginning the Big 12 Tournament at Municipal Arena in Kansas City, Mo., on Friday, the Trib has picked its 2022 All-Big 12 squad.

Player of the Year: NaLyssa Smith, Baylor

Smith has been the most dominant player in the conference for a while now.

Even after posting 12 double-doubles as a junior in 2020-21 and averaging 18 points and 8.9 rebounds on her way to Big 12 Player of the Year in 2021, she upped her game. Smith has 21 double-doubles in 30 games so far this season and ranks in the top 10 nationally in both scoring and rebounding.

The stats don’t lie, but they don’t tell the complete story either. Smith’s game has been ascending even as March Madness approaches. In the last two weeks, Smith notched a new career high with 33 points against Kansas, then topped it with 35 in the regular season finale versus Texas Tech. In between, she went for 28 points and 20 boards in a win over Iowa State that clinched a share of the conference championship.

Smith has been the ultimate lead-by-example player.

“Between freshman year and senior year, Lyss has grown as a leader,” Baylor center Queen Egbo said. “She’s grown in different aspects of her game. She’s really taken on the challenge of being that leader and being somebody that we can depend on. She’s really stepped up for us and been that go-to player for us.”

Coach of the Year: Nicki Collen, Baylor

Seemingly, Collen’s task was to take over one of the top program’s in women’s college basketball and keep the trains running on time. After all, she still had two of the most accomplished players in women’s hoops on her roster in Smith and Egbo. There were five holdovers from the Kim Mulkey era in all, which is a pretty good core in the transfer-portal age. Add to that a couple of quality move-ins — Jordan Lewis from Alabama and Ja’Mee Asberry from Oklahoma State — and it was easy to pick the Bears to win another Big 12 title.

That picture is too simple, though.

Throughout November, December and early January, Baylor’s opponents appeared to sense that it was their time to bring down the old champ. Michigan and Maryland added bullet points to their resumes by beating the Bears in nonconference play. Kansas State and Oklahoma followed suit as conference action began.

There was a feeling among Baylor followers, and evidently elsewhere in the Big 12, that the Bears were vulnerable.

But Collen stayed the course. It meant wading through a COVID-19 pause in early January that came uncomfortably between the loss at K-State and the next one at Oklahoma. It took surviving a four-point deficit in the final 20 seconds at Kansas — Baylor’s third consecutive road game to begin league play because of the way the COVID interruption reshuffled things.

And then Baylor rolled over the top contender for the crown. The Bears crushed Iowa State, 87-61, on Jan. 23 at the Ferrell Center. That changed the trajectory. And Baylor’s two victories over Texas in three days in early February was like rocket fuel as the Bears ascended the standings.

Collen has said she believes her teams bumpy start in Big 12 play was at least in part a result of the team’s health and safety protocol issues. Even accounting for that, though, Baylor is playing significantly better as a team than it was at the turn of the year.

“We thought we were playing good in the beginning and it’s crazy to see where we’re at now,” Smith said. “I feel like we’re at our best basketball.”

Newcomer of the Year: Jordan Lewis, Baylor

On the same night that Smith set a new career high by posting 33 against Kansas, Bears’ graduate transfer Jordan Lewis became the NCAA Division I record holder for career games played at 158. She had six points and eight assists, which demonstrates the veteran player’s knack for doing what her team needed.

At other times, Lewis was closer to the center of the spotlight.

She hit six 3-pointers and scored 24 points in the Bears’ first meet up with Iowa State at the Ferrell Center in January. When the Bears played the Cyclones again, with the Big 12 regular season title on the line, there Lewis was again. This time she made five treys, scored 23 points and still managed to dish out six assists.

Lewis ranks 14th in the Big 12 in scoring, third in assists and second in assist-to-turnover ratio (behind teammate Sarah Andrews). Collen puts a lot of responsibility on the sixth-year player to stir the Bears’ offense.

And as an older player, she can see the game the way her coach does.

“I think everyone had the skill and the talent to play here at the beginning of the year,” Lewis said. “I don’t think we all connected and learned to play together as well as we have now. We’re really playing well together because we know each other better. We know that if on one night somebody is off, somebody else will pick it up.”

Defensive Player of the Year: Ayoka Lee, Kansas State

Wildcats 6-foot-6 center Ayoka Lee earned All-Big 12 honors as a sophomore last season and received All-America honorable mention. But she really grabbed the spotlight in mid-January when she scored 61 points and grabbed 12 rebounds in a win over then-14th-ranked Oklahoma.

Like Smith, Lee is a premiere rebounder at 10.3 per game and ranks No. 29 in the nation.

But she’s every bit as valuable on the defensive end as a shot blocker. Lee ranks fourth in the country with 92 blocks. In nonconference action, she was particularly menacing against the Dakotas. Lee had eight blocks against North Dakota State and six against South Dakota State. Versus Oregon, she helped K-State post a bullet-point win by blocking four shots to go along with 19 points and 12 boards.

In Big 12 play, Lee has sent back 44 attempts and helped Kansas State rank fourth in field-goal-percentage defense. That has the Wildcats on track to get back in the NCAA Tournament after missing out last year.

Sixth Woman of the Year: Skylar Vann, Oklahoma

The Oklahoma Sooners were an NCAA Tournament regular this century, until they weren’t.

But Oklahoma is headed back to the Big Dance for the first time since 2018 on the strength of the nation’s third-ranked scoring offense. Along with having basket getters Madi Williams and Taylor Robertson in the starting lineup, the Sooners have a sparkplug off the bench in Skylar Vann.

Baylor knows just how impactful Vann can be when she enters the game, since she scored 22 in the Sooners’ victory over the Bears in Norman, Okla., in January. That was one of 18 times that Vann went for double figures. She ranks fourth on a prolific scoring Oklahoma team at 12.3 points per game despite having only one start and logging 21 minutes per contest.

TRIBUNE-HERALD 2022 ALL-BIG 12 TEAM

Player of the Year: NaLyssa Smith, Baylor

Newcomer of the Year: Jordan Lewis, Baylor

Coach of the Year: Nicki Collen, Baylor

Defensive Player of the Year: Ayoka Lee, Kansas State

Sixth Woman of the Year: Skylar Vann, Oklahoma

First Team

G Rori Harmon, Fr., Texas 10.4 ppg, 4.8 apg, 2.7 spg

G Jordan Lewis, Sr., Baylor 11.8 ppg, 5.3 apg, 1.3 spg

F NaLyssa Smith, Sr., Baylor 22.3 ppg, 11.7 rpg, 1.2 bpg

F Ashley Joens, Sr., Iowa State 20 ppg, 9.2 rpg, 2.2 apg

C Ayoka Lee, Jr., Kansas State 22.6 ppg, 10.3 rpg, 3.1 bpg

Second Team

G Holly Kersgieter, Jr., Kansas 13.6 ppg, 1.8 apg, 1.9 spg

G Taylor Robertson, Sr., Oklahoma 16.9 ppg, 3.2 apg

G Vivian Gray, Sr., Texas Tech 20.2 ppg, 5.2 rpg, 2.4 apg

F Madi Williams, Sr., Oklahoma 17.7 ppg, 7.7 rpg, 2.4 apg

C Queen Egbo, Sr., Baylor 11 ppg, 8.5 rpg, 1.8 bpg

