Trib All-Big 12 basketball team: Scott Drew earns coach of the year

Nobody told Scott Drew the Baylor job was going to ever be easy.

From the moment he took over a crumbled wreck of a program in 2003, Drew had to overcome monumental challenges to lead the Bears to their first NCAA tournament berth in 20 years in 2008. Eight more NCAA tournament berths have followed.

After guiding Baylor to its first Big 12 title last year en route to the national championship, Drew’s challenge this season was to put another great team on the floor following the departures of All-America guards Jared Butler and Davion Mitchell, versatile guard MaCio Teague and defensive stopper Mark Vital.

But Drew couldn’t have guessed it would be this hard.

The obstacles Drew has had to overcome to lead Baylor back to the Big 12 championship makes him the Tribune-Herald’s repeat choice as coach of the year over other worthy candidates like Texas Tech's Mark Adams and Iowa State's T.J. Otzelberger.

Crippling injuries began striking the Bears well before the season began as sophomore guard LJ Cryer broke his foot in the summer and freshman guard Langston Love went down with a season-ending knee injury during preseason drills.

Energy providing forward Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua’s season ended on Feb. 12 when his knee collapsed as he was running downcourt against Texas.

Leading the Bears in scoring, the sharp-shooting Cryer has missed 11 of the last 12 games with a foot injury. Guards James Akinjo and Adam Flagler and freshman forward Jeremy Sochan have all missed Big 12 games with injuries.

Down to a seven-man rotation, the Bears rallied together to win their last five regular season games to earn a share of the Big 12 title with Kansas with a 14-4 record. The Bears finally finished off their championship run with a 75-68 win over Iowa State that ended with a massive celebration at the Ferrell Center last weekend.

“Last year, you kind of liked winning it with four games to go or whatever,” Drew said. “This year there was a little more drama involved, made for TV, and then the celebration was a little more passionate. The thing that I love personally as a coach is seeing other people excited.”

Since the injuries began accumulating during Big 12 play, Drew has had to constantly tweak his playing rotation. Center Flo Thamba and freshman forwards Jeremy Sochan and Kendall Brown have logged more minutes, while senior guard Matthew Mayer has taken on more rebounding responsibilities.

Senior point guard James Akinjo’s leadership took on even more importance. Without Cryer burying 3-pointers, Adam Flagler has been the Bears' best long-range option. Now 26-6 following their 72-65 loss to Oklahoma in the Big 12 tournament quarterfinals, the Bears will earn a No. 1 or 2 regional seed in the NCAA tournament.

“We learned that we’re tough, we’re resilient,” Akinjo said. “We’re going to fight no matter what the circumstances. No matter who we’re playing against, we have the ability to really fight and compete and get a win.”

The Tribune-Herald’s player of the year is Kansas senior guard Ochai Agbaji, who averaged 19.8 points while shooting 41.1 percent from 3-point range during the regular season.

With the Jayhawks fielding a smaller, guard-oriented lineup, Agbaji’s 5.2 rebounds per game were also important to earning a share of the Big 12 title.

Agbaji is already popping up on All-America teams, but Kansas coach Bill Self doesn’t want him to put too much pressure on himself.

“He deserves all the accolades he’s getting,” Self said. “But he doesn’t need to be putting pressure on himself that because he’s getting all the accolades he has to play at an even higher level. There’s a chip on your shoulder that drives you. But he’s got to reach a happy median where he’s as turned up as he’s ever been but is still relaxed.”

After going 0-18 in the Big 12 last season, Iowa State has made a dramatic turnaround under first-year coach coach T.J. Otzelberger as the Cyclones have gone 20-12 overall and 7-11 in the Big 12 to move into position for an NCAA tournament bid.

Two of the biggest reasons have been Big 12 newcomer of the year Izaiah Brockington and freshman of the year Tyrese Hunter.

Following his transfer from Penn State, Brockington ranks in the top five in the league in scoring with 17.2 points per game and 7.1 rebounds. Hunter is averaging 10.8 points and has been one of the top point guards in the league with 4.9 assists per game.

The Trib’s top defender is Oklahoma State 7-0 sophomore center Moussa Cisse, who averaged 6.5 rebounds and leads the Big 12 with 1.9 blocked shots per game.

Nobody has made a bigger impact off the bench than Baylor freshman Jeremy Sochan, who earns the Trib’s vote as top sixth man.

Sochan is averaging 8.8 points while ranking among the league’s top rebounders with 6.2 per game. Standing 6-8, Sochan’s athleticism and versatility allow him to guard any position on the floor.

That’s been especially important for the Bears after Tchamwa Tchatchoua went down with his season-ending injury.

“You definitely have to have guys who can play multiple positions,” Drew said. “The game has gone more toward position-less basketball. Having guys who can pass, dribble and shoot, and defend 1 through 5, really makes the game a lot easier. Jeremy definitely fits that mold.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.