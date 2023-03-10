The Big 12 isn’t normally a place for head coaching newbies.

Most of the league’s 10 head coaches honed their skills in less prominent conferences, building the experience necessary to take on premier competition night after night in the country’s toughest conference.

Jerome Tang didn’t have college head coaching experience when Kansas State hired him last March. But he had 19 years under his belt as an assistant under Baylor head coach Scott Drew, building a disaster of a basketball program from the ground up to the 2021 national championship.

As the Bears became one of the top teams in the Big 12, Tang worked and waited patiently. He turned down head coaching offers while former Baylor assistants Matt Driscoll, Grant McCasland and Paul Mills went on to successful head coaching careers.

But when Tang’s time came, he’s shown he can more than cut it.

Taking a Kansas State team picked last in the Big 12, Tang has made the Wildcats an instant winner, fashioning a 23-9 overall record and an 11-7 Big 12 regular season record.

Tang is a slam dunk as the Tribune-Herald’s Big 12 coach of the year, and Drew believes that should just be the start of his former assistant’s honors.

“Coach Tang should be national coach of the year, period,” Drew said. “They had two players. They filled the whole roster. They were picked at the bottom. He’ll get my vote, and that’s not because he’s my brother. That’s because he’s earned it.”

Kansas forward Jalen Wilson earned the Trib’s Big 12 player of the year, Baylor guard Keyonte George freshman of the year, Kansas State forward Keyontae Johnson newcomer of the year, Texas guard Sir’Jabari Rice sixth man of the year, and Oklahoma State center Moussa Cisse the repeat choice as defensive player of the year.

When he arrived at Kansas State, Tang already had point guard Markquis Nowell on the roster. But Nowell has taken his game to a new level under Tang as he ranks fourth in the Big 12 with 16.8 points per game while leading the league with 7.6 assists.

The addition of Keyontae Johnson was a coup for the Wildcats after he collapsed on the court in December 2020 due to a heart condition while playing for the Florida Gators. Doctors cleared Johnson to play for Kansas State, and now he's second in the Big 12 with a 17.7 scoring average while ranking third in the league with seven rebounds per game to earn newcomer of the year.

Tang and his staff have managed to put enough good players around their two first-team all-Big 12 stars to deliver a highly successful season. The Wildcats tied for third in the Big 12 regular season and are currently ranked 12th in the Associated Press poll. On Sunday, they'll earn a high seed when the NCAA Tournament field is announced.

“I didn’t know how we were going to do it and exactly what it was going to look like because we were depending on who was going to join and be a part of it,” Tang said. “But I love the group we have right now and they’ve really bought in to caring about winning and what it takes to win. Whichever guy’s night it is, then let it be that night. When a guy gets hot, you should get him the ball. That’s what good players do for each other.”

Besides his tactical coaching skills and program-building ability, Tang has been a hit with the Kansas State fans by joining them in postgame celebrations in the stands at Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kan.

During last year’s national championship season, Kansas senior guard Ochai Agbaji earned Big 12 player of the year as he led the league with 18.8 points per game while ranking second with a 40.9 3-point percentage.

Junior forward Jalen Wilson has picked up where Agbaji has left off as he leads the league with a 19.8 scoring average and 8.4 rebounds, making him the easy choice for Big 12 player of the year.

While Wilson’s all-around skills stand out, it’s his willingness to do whatever it takes to win that separates him from other players as he led the Jayhawks to a repeat Big 12 regular season title.

“I really don’t know if we’ve had anybody who wants to win, where the will to win is any better than his,” said Kansas coach Bill Self. “He is a stud. Even when he doesn’t perform his best, there is never a question of his will to win being compromised at all. I think that separates him from about all of them when it comes to that — from toughness, competitiveness, but there’s an extra element when you talk about making winning plays at game point.”

As Drew’s most highly-rated recruit in program history, big things were expected from freshman guard Keyonte George. He’s lived up to the billing as he ranks seventh in the league with a 15.8 scoring average while averaging 4.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists and shooting 34.9 percent from 3-point range.

George is a likely one-and-done player since he’s a projected NBA lottery pick, but his impact has been felt throughout the Big 12.

“You don’t stop a kid like Keyonte George,” Tang said. “You just hope to make the shots difficult, and then the percentages will play out.”

Texas has fielded one of the deepest teams in the league as it finished second behind Kansas in the Big 12 regular season standings. Senior guard Sir’Jabari Rice would have started for most teams, but has used his skills to become a highly productive force off the bench for Texas.

Rice is the Longhorns’ second-leading scorer with 12.7 points per game and is a long-range threat as he’s hit 51 of 136 3-pointers (37.5 percent) while hitting the glass for 3.6 rebounds per game.

Though Moussa Cisse was hampered by an ankle injury this season, he was still the Big 12’s most respected defensive player as he led the Big 12 with two blocks per game while ranking second with eight rebounds.

At 7-1, Cisse is a feared rim protector who makes opponents think twice about taking the ball to the paint.

“Whenever you’re the defensive player of the year in the Big 12, that means you’re elite,” Drew said. “He’s an elite shot blocker, rim protector. He’s active, he gets steals. They’re so tough to score on in the paint and at the rim.”