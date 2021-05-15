Trib All-Big 12 Softball: Alo heads Sooner-dominated squad

Jocelyn Alo has been one of the most feared hitters in college softball since she first stepped on the field for Oklahoma in 2018.
The Hawaii native’s rare combination of strength and hitting prowess was evident from the start as she hit .420 with 30 homers and 72 RBIs to earn the Tribune Herald’s Big 12 player of the year as a freshman in 2018.
Now a senior, Alo repeats as the Trib’s player of the year in 2021.
Hitting in the heart of perhaps the most powerful offensive lineup in NCAA history, Alo led the country with 26 homers while ranking second nationally with 71 RBIs and seventh with a .481 batting average during the regular season.
She’s a big reason the No. 1 Sooners finished 42-2 in the regular season.
“I’m so proud of her really coming in here as a young girl and has really gone through some roller coaster rides,” said Oklahoma coach Patty Gasso. “But she’s transitioned herself into a leader and an outstanding hitter. She has an outstanding mind for hitting and shares it with the team. She’s really a good teacher for the girls on the team, which is really important.”
Though the Sooners feature an array of offensive weapons, the attack is built around Alo. There isn’t a more respected hitter in the country.
“She’s a great leader and not just on offense,” said outfielder Jayda Coleman said. “I just have to get on base because I know whoever is behind me is going to pick us up. Jocelyn is like a firecracker. She’s awesome. She hits home runs and does whatever she can for the team.”
Winning the Big 12 for the ninth straight year, Oklahoma swept nearly all of the Trib’s major awards as second baseman Tiara Jennings is freshman of the year, shortstop Grace Lyons is defensive player of the year and Gasso is coach of the year.
Freshman of the year came down to two Sooners: Jennings and Coleman.
Coleman led the Big 12 and ranked fourth nationally with a .500 batting average, but Jennings got the nod because of her all around numbers.
Jennings not only ranked 10th nationally with a .468 average, her 23 homers ranked third and her 72 RBIs top the country.
“I knew she was going to be really good,” Gasso said. “But she’s right up there with Jocelyn in home runs and RBIs and she plays a good second base. Her and Grace (Lyons) work really well together. It’s more than I could really ask for. I didn’t think it would happen this fast, and it’s been really fun.”
Like her Oklahoma teammates, Lyons put up tremendous offensive numbers as she hit .447 with 12 homers and 42 RBIs.
But her most valuable contribution to the Oklahoma juggernaut is her spectacular defense at shortstop.
“She’s a rock star at shortstop,” Coleman said. “It’s ridiculous some of the plays she gets to. She just looks so smooth and graceful in everything she does.”
Gasso has seen how expertly Lyons handles her defensive responsibilities for the last three seasons.
“I will tell you honestly she’s the best shortstop I’ve seen in my life in college softball,” Gasso said. “Others get big hype and that’s great, but I see it every day. It is baseball style. If she was a guy, she’d be making millions and millions of dollars right now. She’s so smooth and has the hand-eye combination, and is so dang good on defense.”
Though Oklahoma features great pitchers in Shannon Saile and Giselle Juarez, Carrie Eberle earned pitcher of the year after going 19-2 with a 1.06 ERA while collecting 123 strikeouts for an Oklahoma State team that finished second in the Big 12 and ranked in the top 10 much of the year..