Trib All-Big 12 Softball: Alo heads Sooner-dominated squad

“She’s a great leader and not just on offense,” said outfielder Jayda Coleman said. “I just have to get on base because I know whoever is behind me is going to pick us up. Jocelyn is like a firecracker. She’s awesome. She hits home runs and does whatever she can for the team.”

Winning the Big 12 for the ninth straight year, Oklahoma swept nearly all of the Trib’s major awards as second baseman Tiara Jennings is freshman of the year, shortstop Grace Lyons is defensive player of the year and Gasso is coach of the year.

Freshman of the year came down to two Sooners: Jennings and Coleman.

Coleman led the Big 12 and ranked fourth nationally with a .500 batting average, but Jennings got the nod because of her all around numbers.

Jennings not only ranked 10th nationally with a .468 average, her 23 homers ranked third and her 72 RBIs top the country.

“I knew she was going to be really good,” Gasso said. “But she’s right up there with Jocelyn in home runs and RBIs and she plays a good second base. Her and Grace (Lyons) work really well together. It’s more than I could really ask for. I didn’t think it would happen this fast, and it’s been really fun.”