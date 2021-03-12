Trib All-Big 12 team: Versatile Butler checks all the boxes

Playing with Mitchell and Vital, Butler wanted to raise his defensive skills and become a big factor for Baylor’s man-to-man defense. He’s used his instincts to shoot into passing lanes to become the Big 12 leader in steals.

“I think defensively I’ve been able to help Davion and Mark as far as being off the ball sometimes, and impacting the game and seeing ahead and getting steals,” Butler said. “I think that’s been the biggest improvement on the defensive end. Offensively, getting guys the ball has improved and can get better.”

Baylor’s defense has been one of the best in the country all season, and Vital and Mitchell always set the tone with their ball-hawking abilities.

Mitchell ranks second behind Butler with 1.96 steals per game, but that doesn’t tell the whole story. He sticks to opposing guards so tightly that he frustrates them and forces them to make mistakes. Nobody is better at taking charges.