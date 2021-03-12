Trib All-Big 12 team: Versatile Butler checks all the boxes

Testing the NBA Draft waters last year, Jared Butler came back to Baylor knowing he needed to improve his ball distribution skills, defensive tenacity and 3-point shooting consistency.
Check. Check. Check.
Showing tremendous development in every area of his game, Butler is the Tribune-Herald’s choice as Big 12 men's basketball player of the year over Oklahoma State freshman phenom Cade Cunningham.
On the heels of its first Big 12 championship, No. 2 Baylor won several of the Trib’s postseason awards.
Scott Drew is coach of the year after leading the Bears to their first conference championship since 1950. Davion Mitchell and Mark Vital are the Big 12 co-defensive players of the year.
Cunningham is freshman of the year, while Texas Tech guard Matt McClung is newcomer of the year and Texas forward Kai Jones is the top sixth man.
Butler is third in the Big 12 with a 17.1 scoring average, second in the league with 4.9 assists per game, and has a conference leading 2.1 steals.
The 6-3 junior's 49.3 shooting percentage is third in the Big 12 and he’s been a remarkably consistent 3-point shooter at 44.4 percent.
“As a freshman, he would tend to try to make the spectacular, the home run plays,” Drew said. “And now, he’s a lot more consistent, hitting singles and doubles and improving the assist-to-turnover ratio, buying into what it takes to win. Offensively, he’s always been talented, but his level of defensive intensity and communication have gone to another level.”
Playing with Mitchell and Vital, Butler wanted to raise his defensive skills and become a big factor for Baylor’s man-to-man defense. He’s used his instincts to shoot into passing lanes to become the Big 12 leader in steals.
“I think defensively I’ve been able to help Davion and Mark as far as being off the ball sometimes, and impacting the game and seeing ahead and getting steals,” Butler said. “I think that’s been the biggest improvement on the defensive end. Offensively, getting guys the ball has improved and can get better.”
Baylor’s defense has been one of the best in the country all season, and Vital and Mitchell always set the tone with their ball-hawking abilities.
Mitchell ranks second behind Butler with 1.96 steals per game, but that doesn’t tell the whole story. He sticks to opposing guards so tightly that he frustrates them and forces them to make mistakes. Nobody is better at taking charges.
“First and foremost, he sets the tone because he’s out front,” Drew said. “And when you see someone playing hard, you play hard. The other thing is the more ball pressure, it’s harder for teams to get into their offense, very similar to a pass rush in football. If you’re always after the quarterback, he’s not as accurate. If passes are off time, off target, they don’t get as many good looks. And that also allows people to recover that are getting around screens or guarding other guys so that they’re not in long closeout situations.”
Vital calls himself the Villain because he wrecks opposing teams game plans. At 6-5, Vital is so versatile that he can guard any position on the floor. He plays with such energy that he inspires teammates to do the same.
Vital leads the Bears with 6.5 rebounds and one block per game while averaging 1.3 steals.
“My mindset is to be the Villain, be the bad guy and do all the dirty work,” Vital said. “Everybody has a role that needs to be played, so I try to play my role. I watch a lot of film like (former NBA player) Tony Allen. Dennis Rodman was the bad guy and Charles Barkley was the bad guy. I started realizing I had those types of skills.”
Drew repeated as Big 12 coach of the year after guiding the No. 2 Bears to a 21-1 overall regular season record and a 13-1 Big 12 mark.
Last year, the Bears were 26-4 when the season ended abruptly as the Big 12 and NCAA tournaments were canceled to the COVID-19 outbreak. But the Bears are on their way to a No. 1 seed this season.
Typically, Drew passes the credit to his players and coaching staff.
“Anytime one of our players gets recognized, or a coach, we call those team awards,” Drew said. “If the team doesn’t do well, no one gets any honors. For me personally, instead of coach of the year, I like staff of the year because the assistants do all the hard work. And if it wasn’t for the players, coaches don’t get recognized either.”
Cunningham is projected to be the NBA’s top draft choice this year, and it’s easy to see why.
During the regular season, Cunningham led the Big 12 with 19.7 points per game while averaging 6.3 rebounds and 3.5 assists. At 6-8, he can play guard or forward, and makes his teammates better with his unselfish play, and has been a reason that the Cowboys have developed into a Top 25 team.
“Some years the top two or three pick is more of a potential pick, and Cade’s a production guy,” Drew said. “That means he’s someone who produces right now. He has an IQ of a 25-year-old, not an 18-year-old. He has a great feel for the game. He makes other players around him better. If you’re going to have a one-and-done type of player, that’s someone who you would like to have.”
McClung earned Big 12 newcomer of the year after leading the Red Raiders with 16.1 points per game and making a lot of clutch shots following his transfer from Georgetown.
Jones, a 6-11 sophomore, has been a valuable player off the bench for the Longhorns as he’s averaged 8.6 points and 4.9 rebounds while shooting 56.9 percent from the field.