Bill Fennelly will never tell Ashley Joens to holster her jump shot.

The Iowa State head coach knows that Joens can make a bucket from anywhere on the hardwood. He’s witnessed it for the past five years now. As such, she has the perpetual green light — with good reason.

“She’s so confident,” Baylor coach Nicki Collen said. “I’ve only coached against her her two senior years. She has the ultimate green light. She can go 1 for 7 from 3 and she’s still going to take a dribble-in, step-back 3 for her eighth and ninth shots. She’s kind of relentless in her attack.”

Joens’ unparalleled production makes her an easy choice as the Player of the Year on the Tribune-Herald’s annual All-Big 12 Women’s Basketball Team.

When you walk into Hilton Coliseum as an opposing team, you’re walking into Cyclone Alley, where Joens is going to whip shots at your head from every angle imaginable. She’s the all-time leading scorer in Iowa State program history, and this year she led the Big 12 in scoring at 21 points per game to go along with a 9.4 rebounding average (third), a 34.9% 3-point percentage (third) and 83% free throw accuracy (fourth).

When asked before Iowa State’s Senior Day about Joens’ contributions to the Cyclone program, Fennelly chuckled and said he’d need 30 minutes to sum it up. He was only half-joking.

“It’s hard, because what she’s done individually, she should have an extra house or apartment for all the awards she’s got,” Fennelly said. “I think she’s missed two practices, maybe three, in five years. She shows up, she works hard, she’s never complained about anything. She’s done everything we’ve asked her to do.

“She’s ultra-skilled and has records that will never be touched. A combination of a great player and an extra year. But her numbers, the team success, everything you want, she’s a great student. She’s exactly what you want or what you were hoping for when she came here. Just an amazing representative of our university, let alone our basketball program.”

When Joens opted to use her fifth-year COVID-19 option and return to Iowa State for this season, fans in Ames were jubilant. Opposing coaches in the Big 12 were less so, simply because they knew they had their work cut out for themselves in trying to slow Joens down.

And that’s all you can do. Stop her? No way.

Collen and the Bears will get the task of taking on Joens and the Cyclones a third time in Friday’s Big 12 tournament quarterfinals. With her male scout team players out of school on Spring Break this week, the coach asked freshman Darianna Littlepage-Buggs to play the role of Joens.

“(Buggs) joked at the beginning of the year that she was hashtag-banned, that she was banned from the 3-point line,” Collen said. “And I told her the ban was lifted today. … (Joens) just gets after it in a variety of ways. She’s never met a shot she didn’t like.”

Coach of the Year:

Jacie Hoyt, Oklahoma State

Back in 2009 when she was still a college basketball player at Wichita State, she won the program’s Iron Shocker Award.

More than a decade later, she’s still shocking folks.

In her first season as the head coach at Oklahoma State, Hoyt has led the Cowgirls to a 20-10 overall record and a 10-8 mark in the Big 12, good enough for fourth in the conference standings. Not too shabby, considering OSU went 9-20 and 3-15 last year and was picked ninth in the Big 12’s preseason poll.

Hoyt came to Stillwater after five years coaching at Kansas City, where she won 55 percent of her games and was the 2020 WAC Coach of the Year. She instantly infused the Cowgirls with a fresh energy and enthusiasm.

Among the many highlights was a marathon 92-80 triple-overtime win over Texas Tech in Lubbock. The Cowgirls had every right to be exhausted after that one, but afterward guard Terryn Milton pointed to Hoyt for getting the team ready.

“She prepared us for moments like that,” Milton said. “We didn’t know it would come in three overtimes, but she’s prepared us for moments like that all year.”

Freshman of the Year:

Darianna Littlepage-Buggs, BU

There are upsides to injuries sometimes.

Obviously Baylor never wanted Aijha Blackwell to get hurt. The Missouri transfer was expected to be a fixture in the frontcourt for the Bears after averaging a double-double for the Tigers last year.

But with Blackwell and fellow transfer Dre’Una Edwards not in the lineup, Darianna Littlepage-Buggs got her chance to play major minutes. And she didn’t let that extra time go to waste.

Buggs, the Trib’s slam-dunk choice as Big 12 Freshman of the Year, has grown up so much over the course of the season, both in her confidence and her play.

“Honestly, her game has all over grown,” said junior guard Sarah Andrews said. “Defensively, offensively, she's starting to be more vocal. I think we should have started calling her Freshman of the Week award the Buggs Award (since) she got it so many times. But I'm just honestly proud of her because she's only going to get better from here. I just love watching her grow each and every day.”

Freshmen aren’t supposed to be consistent. And certainly Buggs has had her moments of apprehension, her blips in the radar. She had some rough shooting nights early in the season, including a 1-for-9 effort against SMU and a 3-for-11 night against Houston Christian.

But her confidence has blossomed as the season has progressed. The lithe 6-1 forward out of Edmond, Oklahoma, has produced six double-digit scoring efforts in her past six games and has increased her season shooting percentage to 52.1%.

On the year she is averaging 10.8 points and a team-leading 9.5 rebounds, the latter number tops in the country among Division I freshmen. She has collected 14 double-doubles, including four straight in her first four games after she moved from the starting lineup to a sixth player role in late January.

What has remained consistent all season, all game long is Buggs’ effort. She’s always going to hustle, you can count on that.

“I just think she has a chance to be really, really good,” Collen said. “What she is now, she’s shown she’s a willing defender, she’s going to rebound, she’s always going to play hard. But I think as she continues to develop her perimeter game, her ballhandling and passing skills, I think she has a chance to be a true, all-around great player here at Baylor.”

The Big 12 coaches chose Buggs as the Preseason Big 12 Freshman of the Year back in October. The fact that she not only lived up to but perhaps exceeded the hype is a source of pride to the former Gatorade High School Player of the Year in Oklahoma.

“It means a lot,” Buggs said. “I know as a freshman, you go through a lot and it was definitely hard and I know when I got picked (to win it in the) preseason it was a big target on my back to keep it up all throughout the season. But I mean, I took a little bit of that (and) put it on my shoulders. But I just played. I'm looking forward to just learning everything, but it means a lot.”

Defensive Player of the Year:

Taiyanna Jackson, Kansas

When teams play Kansas, they’re perpetually aware of the presence of Taiyanna Jackson.

It’s hard to miss her, considering she towers over everyone on the court at 6-foot-6.

Kansas led all Big 12 teams in opponents’ field goal percentage, limiting teams to just 37.6% shooting. Jackson was the biggest reason why. She dominates as a rim protector, averaging 3.1 blocks per game, more than double any other player in the Big 12. But she also displays guard-like instincts in the passing lanes. Jackson averaged 1.5 steals per game, tied for 14th in the conference but first among frontcourt players.

Newcomer of the Year:

Shaylee Gonzales, Texas

Grad transfers have a proven track record on the college level, so Texas knew what it was getting in Shaylee Gonzales.

Turned out they were getting the Big 12’s Newcomer of the Year.

Gonzales joined the Longhorns after playing four seasons at BYU, where she won West Coast Conference Player of the Year honors in the 2021-22 season. She made herself plenty comfortable in her new home in Austin, leading Texas in scoring at 12.8 points per game. It helps that she boasts one of the prettiest shooting strokes in the Big 12, leading to a 35.2 3-point percentage and 87.1% shooting from the foul line, best in the league.

Sixth Woman of the Year:

Lior Garzon, Oklahoma State

Oklahoma State never lost a step whenever Lior Garzon checked in from the scorer’s table.

Garzon transferred to Stillwater before this season after two years at Villanova, where she was the Big East’s Most Improved Player last year. And she only keeps getting better. The 6-foot-1 forward from Israel has excelled as a super sub for the Cowgirls. In her 30 games, all but two of which came off the bench, Garzon has averaged 10.9 points and 3.6 rebounds, while shooting 40.9% from the arc and 77.1% from the free throw line.