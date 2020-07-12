TULSA, Okla. — “I didn’t want to miss this,” said Baylor tennis coach Matt Knoll, AWOL from his assigned courts to watch Matias Marin serve for a national championship.
“It doesn’t happen every day.”
Hey, it doesn’t even happen every century.
But it happened for Knoll and the Bears Tuesday night.
Marin watched Chris Lam’s final backhand sail over the baseline, crumpled to the court and was mobbed by teammates as Baylor claimed its first national title in 106 years of athletic competition with a 4-0 win over UCLA. The victory set off a huge celebration in the stands, where Baylor fans outnumbered UCLA’s by at least 5-1 in a crowd of more than 2,500 at Tulsa’s Michael D. Case Tennis Center.
In one of the most dominant performances in NCAA Tournament history, the Bears blew the Bruins off the court without dropping a set, against a team many coaches believed was the most talented in the country. The match, one of only six shutouts in the 28-year history of the match-play championship, lasted only an hour and 58 minutes — the shortest in the history of the finals.
‘We played our very best match of the season on the day it mattered most,” Knoll said. “I cannot tell you how proud I am that our two seniors (Marin and Reiner Neurohr) played their best tennis today.”
For Marin, who lost the final match in last year’s bitter defeat in the NCAA quarterfinals against Vanderbilt, it was a sweet capstone to a great career.
“If you ask any athlete, he’s going to say he wants to win a national championship in his last year,” he said after a 6-3, 6-2 win over Lam. “You want to retire as a champ and that’s what we’re doing. We worked so hard for this program. This is just a dream come true.”
It was a dream come true for a lot of people who made the trip from Waco to cheer for the Bears, including BU president Robert Sloan Jr.
“The most impressive thing about our team is not that they’re great players, which they are, but that they’re such good people,” he said. “They’re all good students — they have the highest team GPA in the athletic department — and they really care about their school.
“Sometimes in athletics, it’s possible for kids to miss the connection with the university. But these kids love Baylor. I couldn’t have wished for any other group of individuals to win our first national championship.”
Neurohr, who was leading UCLA’s Kris Kwinta on Court 5 when the match ended, credited the fans with giving the Bears an emotional push.
Marin’s clincher was made possible by the quick work of freshman Matija Zgaga, who overpowered McAllen native Alberto Francis at No. 4, 6-2, 6-3, and junior Benjamin Becker, who bounced back from two breaks down in the first set to beat Luben Pampoulov at No. 2, 7-6 (4), 6-1.
“I came out and played a good opening game and said, ‘Man, I can still play tennis!” said Becker, who had struggled all week with his forehand in both doubles and singles. But he then proceeded to drop serve twice and fall behind 4-1 at a point when the match was still in doubt.
“I remember looking up at the scoreboard and seeing that Matija was ahead, 4-1, I was behind, 4-1, and all the other matches were very close,” he said. “I thought, ‘You know, Benni, if you come back, you can really help the team because they’re looking to you to stay in the match.’ “
Sensing that Pampoulov was even tighter than he was, the Baylor junior abandoned his aggressive approach and decided to make his opponent beat him instead of beating himself with unforced errors. The strategy worked, as the normally steady Austrian, undone by the wind, the crowd, the bad news on the scoreboard and the relentless Becker, lost five of his last seven service games.
Becker’s win in the first-set tiebreaker gave Baylor a sweep of the first sets — almost unheard of in a championship match. One of the biggest came at No. 6, where sophomore Ivor Lovrak dominated the tiebreaker against Philipp Greundler, who dealt him the worst loss of his career (6-2, 6-1) and his first ever in match play during the Bears’ 5-2 win over the Bruins in February.
Tuesday’s match was the first one all week in which Dorsch, an early winner on the first three days, wasn’t a spectator for the clinching point. He was on the verge of breaking seventh-ranked Tobias Clemens to take a 6-4, 6-5 lead when that unmistakable roar went up on Court 3.
“It was a strange feeling,” he said. “You’re in the middle of a point and all of sudden this thing you’ve thought about all year, that has come down to one match, is over.”
UCLA coach Billy Martin, an NCAA bridesmaid for the third time in his 11 years at the school, paid tribute to the Bears’ resolve.
“We had a great year, and lost to a great team tonight.” he said.
Dorsch said the Bears have finally earned the adjective.
“When it all comes together on the right day at the right time, then you have a great team,” he said. “And we proved we’re a great team.”
Now they have four months to figure out what’s left to prove.
“We’re going for it again,” Becker said. “We’re not going to back off and say, ‘Hey, let’s win the Big 12.’ “
Knoll was more interested in savoring this title before going to work on the next one.
“That’s a long time from now,” he said. “That’s going to be a whole new team and a whole new circumstance. Some guys are going to be thinking about jobs, some are going to be thinking about relationships.”
But he likes the idea.
“It’s easy to get out of bed,” he said, “when you know you have a chance to do something special.”
All-tournament team
Baylor’s Benedikt Dorsch, who dominated his first three opponents and didn’t lose a set in the tournament, was named the Most Outstanding Performer of the tournament and earned all tournament honors at both No. 1 singles and No. 1 doubles, with partner Matija Zgaga.
The Bears’ Benjamin Becker and Reiner Neurohr also earned all-tournament honors at Nos. 2 and 5 singles, respectively, while Neurohr and partner Ivor Lovrak were honored at No. 3 doubles.
Other members of the team, chosen by tournament officials and media, were USC’s Johan Berg at No. 3 singles, Illinois’ Michael Calkins at No. 4, UCLA’s Philipp Gruendler at No. 6 and USC’s Drew Hoskins and Daniel Langre at No. 2 doubles.
