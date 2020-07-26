Trib Classic: Bustos, Team USA bash Baylor softball in exhibition

“We went out there playing with no fear and hung with them for a few innings,” Moore said. “But they’ve got the best players in the world at every position. We knew they were capable of having a fifth inning like that every inning.”

Jennie Finch threw a two-hitter in the second game after Lisa Fernandez threw a two-hitter in the first game. Baylor’s Carrie Leerberg and Kim Wilmoth singled in the first game, while Kelly Levesque doubled and Kelly Osburn singled in the second game.

“The Baylor hitters weren’t intimidated because we have USA on our chest,” Fernandez said. “They were real aggressive at the plate. They fouled off a lot of pitches and made me mix them up.”

Baylor’s Cristin Vitek held the USA team to three runs in the opener before a five-run explosion in the fifth was ignited by solo homers by Bustos and Fernandez and a three-run homer by Laura Berg.

The Lady Bears dropped a 10-0 decision to the USA team last Friday in Clearwater, Fla.

“I felt we gave them the best we had tonight,” Ferguson said. “It was a great opportunity to play them. They helped out our game, and I hoped we helped their game.”

