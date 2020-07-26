Trib Classic: Bustos, Team USA bash Baylor softball in exhibition

Don’t ever offer Crystl Bustos a Twinkie.
Angered by a heckler at Getterman Stadium, Bustos blasted a towering tape-measure homer down the left-field line to cap the USA Olympic team’s 10-0 win over Baylor.
Coupled with an 8-0 win in the opener, the USA team swept Thursday’s doubleheader to extend its record to 19-0 on the current tour against college teams.
Bustos’ homer traveled an estimated 330 feet, and it will be talked about forever by the 822 fans who attended the game. Bustos said it was the longest homer she’s ever hit in a game — and she’s hit many memorable ones.
“There was a heckler in the stands offering her a Twinkie, and you don’t need to give her any more reason to hit the ball,” said Baylor coach Glenn Moore. “You don’t want to make someone like her mad. That may be the farthest I’ve ever seen a softball hit.”
“That was pure anger and power,” Bustos said. “Normally, I’m pretty good at blocking things out. But at that point, I was frustrated by the fans in the stands.”
Bustos’ 12th homer of the tour capped the USA’s nine-run fifth inning. Behind outstanding pitching by Lisa Ferguson, the Lady Bears were hanging tight with a 1-0 deficit before they made five fifth-inning errors. Kelly Kretschman ripped a two-run homer over the center field scoreboard and Leah O’Brien-Amico drilled a two-run double.
“We went out there playing with no fear and hung with them for a few innings,” Moore said. “But they’ve got the best players in the world at every position. We knew they were capable of having a fifth inning like that every inning.”
Jennie Finch threw a two-hitter in the second game after Lisa Fernandez threw a two-hitter in the first game. Baylor’s Carrie Leerberg and Kim Wilmoth singled in the first game, while Kelly Levesque doubled and Kelly Osburn singled in the second game.
“The Baylor hitters weren’t intimidated because we have USA on our chest,” Fernandez said. “They were real aggressive at the plate. They fouled off a lot of pitches and made me mix them up.”
Baylor’s Cristin Vitek held the USA team to three runs in the opener before a five-run explosion in the fifth was ignited by solo homers by Bustos and Fernandez and a three-run homer by Laura Berg.
The Lady Bears dropped a 10-0 decision to the USA team last Friday in Clearwater, Fla.
“I felt we gave them the best we had tonight,” Ferguson said. “It was a great opportunity to play them. They helped out our game, and I hoped we helped their game.”
