Trib Sportspersons of the Year 2020: The ones we lost

For so many around the country, 2020 has been a hard year.

The COVID-19 pandemic impacted us in myriad ways. Games and vacations and all manner of other events were canceled. Our way of life was drastically altered. Millions lost their lives.

2020 will be remembered as the year America lost Kobe Bryant. Other prominent sports figures who passed away this year include former NBA commissioner David Stern, Yankees great Don Larsen, longtime Miami Dolphins coach Don Shula, New York Mets Hall of Famer Tom “Terrific” Seaver, soccer legend Diego Maradona, Hall of Fame second baseman Joe Morgan, Cardinals ace Bob Gibson, and Chicago Bears luminary Gale Sayers, among others.

Closer to home, Central Texas bid farewell to many who impacted our lives in significant ways. In this year where we’ve lost so much, the Tribune-Herald has chosen to honor “those we lost” with our 2020 Sportspersons of the Year award. (Of note: these men and women didn’t all necessarily die of COVID, but they nevertheless are reflective of a year where adversity seemed to arrive daily.)