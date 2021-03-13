Tribune-Herald All-Big 12 Women's Basketball Team: Lady Bears' reign keeps going

Perfection is almost impossible to attain and even more difficult to maintain. Dominance, however, can be built into a structure.
The Baylor Lady Bears have constructed an impenetrable castle that has brought the basketball program 12 Big 12 regular season championships to go along with three national titles over the last 16 years.
This season, Baylor saw its 61-game home winning streak end when Iowa State handed the Lady Bears a 75-71 defeat. At the time, Baylor was coming directly off of a COVID-19 pause and was still missing key players DiJonai Carrington and Caitlin Bickle from the roster.
But the Lady Bears weren’t rattled for long. They responded by churning out 14 straight wins to finish the regular season. Baylor finished in its usual spot atop the conference standings, four games clear of West Virginia and Oklahoma State in a tie for second place.
And so the Tribune-Herald’s All-Big 12 Women’s Basketball Team reflects a Lady Bears program that continues to dominate. An all-conference squad could be a way to recognize a wide variety of accomplishments among the various member schools. Or it could spotlight the various pieces that make a dominant team work.
The Trib has chosen the latter.
Coach of the Year: Kim Mulkey, Baylor
Before the 2020-21 season began, Lady Bears head coach Kim Mulkey defined the ingredients that were going to be most needed during this unique coronavirus-affected campaign. She said the teams that had the most experience and the most depth were going to prevail.
So what did Mulkey do? She leaned on her most experienced players and she developed depth.
The Lady Bears currently have 10 players averaging double-digit minutes per game as compared to seven a year ago. When Baylor’s bench gave up a slew of points at Kansas last week, Mulkey didn’t take it lightly. She has clearly raised the bar for the entire roster.
But when it comes to the players she trusts the most, it’s no coincidence that they’re the ones who were on the team when Baylor won the national championship in 2019. Lady Bears starters DiDi Richards, NaLyssa Smith, Queen Egbo, Moon Ursin and Trinity Oliver all helped cut down the nets in Tampa, Fla.
There’s no denying the formula worked, even in difficult circumstances this season.
The Lady Bears had a non-COVID-related obstacle in the preseason when Richards and Ursin had a scary collision in practice. Richards’ well-documented spinal cord injury caused her to miss the season opener, while Ursin was out for a week of practice with a concussion.
Mulkey had to coach from afar when contact tracing issues caused her to miss Baylor’s game at TCU on Jan 2. She then tested positive for COVID-19 a couple of days later, as did some players. Contact tracing throughout the team meant the Lady Bears canceled or postponed three games. Their Jan. 7 showdown with Connecticut was wiped out.
But Baylor bounced back.
Since the Jan. 16 loss against Iowa State, not only have the Lady Bears won every game, they’ve won by an average margin of more than 22 points on the way to clinching their 11th consecutive regular season conference title.
The coronavirus season has brought down some heavy hitters in both men’s and women’s college basketball season. But Mulkey’s Lady Bears aren’t in that group.
Player of the Year: NaLyssa Smith, Baylor
For five years now, Baylor has had a player prove to be the best in the Big 12. Kalani Brown earned the Trib’s Player of the Year honor in 2017, 2018 and 2019. Lauren Cox followed in 2020 and now junior forward NaLyssa Smith has taken the baton and run with it.
Smith is averaging 18.3 points and 9.2 rebounds. But the way she takes over games and the plays she makes outshine her stats. In the quarterfinals of the Big 12 Tournament on Friday, Smith came up with a steal and outran the TCU defense to the other end for a layup, then added alley-oop baskets on consecutive plays in the second half.
Although Smith is a different type of player than Brown and Cox, she produces the same.
“Those are just three girls who are going to get you a W,” Ursin said. “They’re three girls who are super talented and hard to stop. They’re athletes. They’re different types of athletes, but I’m just glad I was on the same team with them.”
Two years ago, Mulkey rebutted the claim that Baylor plays “old school” basketball by winning the national title. But it will be hard for national pundits to label Smith as an old-school type of player.
“She’s just a special talent. She can do things in the air and finish that most girls can’t,” Mulkey said. “While we have had a long list of great post players, she’s not your back-to-the-basket type of post player. So we didn’t try to make her into that. But we want her close to that paint and that rim because she’s a tremendous rebounder.”
Defensive Player of the Year: DiDi Richards
Last week, Oklahoma State’s Natasha Mack was named the Big 12 coaches’ defensive player of the year. By winning the honor, Mack bumped Richards from that spot after Richards claimed conference and national defensive player of the year honors for the 2019-20 season.
Mack led the conference with 99 blocks and was in the top 10 with 50 steals. Those are impressive stats.
But defense is about attitude and determination as much as any statistic, so it can’t always be measured by numbers.
Richards defined herself as a defensive player during Baylor’s run to the 2019 national championship. After working her way back from a Spinal Cord Injury Without Radiographic Abnormality (SCIWORA) in the preseason, Richards’ senior campaign has been all about grit and determination.
From the first time she stepped on the floor this season at South Florida, she made a difference in the Lady Bears’ overall attitude. Her defensive prowess has perhaps been overshadowed by her transition to playing point guard and her many intangibles.
Now Richards has upped her legacy to that of ultimate competitor. And the foundation of that is defense. On a team that emphasizes good defense above all else, Richards is the undisputed leader.
Newcomer of the Year/Sixth Woman of the Year: DiJonai Carrington
During its run of dominance in the Big 12, Baylor has added a wrinkle of bringing in outstanding graduate transfer players. The Lady Bears set the standard with Chloe Jackson in 2018-19, then followed her with prolific scorer Te’a Cooper in 2019-20.
This season, Stanford grad transfer DiJonai Carrington has been an equally impactful presence in a more versatile role.
Carrington, who was also named the Big 12 coaches’ top newcomer and best sixth player, is second on the team in scoring at 13.4 points per game and leads the team in steals with 42, all while coming off the bench.
Carrington experienced a midseason quarantine that caused her to miss four games during Big 12 play. The time out of the lineup seemed to allow her to understand her role better. Since returning to the floor Carrington has scored 17 or more points in six games, with a couple of double-double rebounding nights in the mix as well.
“Honestly, it doesn’t matter when I come in, just when I’m out there I do what I need to do,” Carrington said. “If that’s the best role for me on the team, then that’s the role I need to be in. It’s worked thus far for our team.”
Freshman of the Year: Lexi Donarski, Iowa State
The Iowa State Cyclones have had a streaky season, but that’s not surprising for a team that’s starting three freshmen with another in the regular rotation.
Given the chance to play veteran minutes, Cyclones freshman guard Lexi Donarski has shined. She has started in all 26 games for Iowa State and averaged 12.9 points. Even better, she showed flashes of greatness by scoring 32 points in a win over TCU in mid-February and 25 in a win at Texas Tech in January.
The exciting part for Iowa State fans is that Donarski and the freshman class has another season remaining to play alongside All-Big 12 first teamer Ashley Joens.