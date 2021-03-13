Tribune-Herald All-Big 12 Women's Basketball Team: Lady Bears' reign keeps going

Before the 2020-21 season began, Lady Bears head coach Kim Mulkey defined the ingredients that were going to be most needed during this unique coronavirus-affected campaign. She said the teams that had the most experience and the most depth were going to prevail.

So what did Mulkey do? She leaned on her most experienced players and she developed depth.

The Lady Bears currently have 10 players averaging double-digit minutes per game as compared to seven a year ago. When Baylor’s bench gave up a slew of points at Kansas last week, Mulkey didn’t take it lightly. She has clearly raised the bar for the entire roster.

But when it comes to the players she trusts the most, it’s no coincidence that they’re the ones who were on the team when Baylor won the national championship in 2019. Lady Bears starters DiDi Richards, NaLyssa Smith, Queen Egbo, Moon Ursin and Trinity Oliver all helped cut down the nets in Tampa, Fla.

There’s no denying the formula worked, even in difficult circumstances this season.

The Lady Bears had a non-COVID-related obstacle in the preseason when Richards and Ursin had a scary collision in practice. Richards’ well-documented spinal cord injury caused her to miss the season opener, while Ursin was out for a week of practice with a concussion.