Trio of Baylor baseball players named first-team All-Big 12
Baylor pitcher Luke Boyd was one of three BU players to make the All-Big 12 first team on Monday.

 Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald

A trio of Baylor baseball players made first-team All-Big 12 honors on Monday. Senior closer Luke Boyd, senior catcher Andy Thomas and freshman center fielder Jared McKenzie all claimed that honor.

Boyd leads the Bears with a 1.04 ERA and his eight saves rank third in the Big 12. Thomas is hitting a career-high .342 with 11 home runs and 59 RBIs, while McKenzie is the Big 12’s run leader with 61 while ranking second in batting average at .380.

Baylor senior pitcher Tyler Thomas made second-team All-Big 12, while shortstop Jack Pineda, second baseman Tre Richardson and pitcher Hayden Kettler were honorable mention picks.

Texas Tech’s Jace Jung was the league’s Player of the Year, Texas’s Ty Madden won Pitcher of the Year honors, and UT’s David Pierce was picked as the Coach of the Year.

The Tribune-Herald will release its annual All-Big 12 team next weekend.

