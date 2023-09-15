COLLEGE STATION — Three of Baylor women’s cross country runners ended up competing at the Texas A&M Invitational on Friday morning, with junior Alaiana Zamorano leading the Bears in 68th place.

Zamorano completed the 5,000-meter course at the Dale Watts Course in a time of 19:46.4.

Anna Garner finished 10 seconds behind Zamorano for Baylor and finished in 73rd place, while Abby Morris was the third BU runner to cross in 87th place.

The host Aggies swept the men’s and women’s individual and team titles.

Baylor will take next week off before competing at the Gans Creek Classic in Missouri on Sept. 29.