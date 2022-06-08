 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Trio of Baylor tennis players make ITA All-American Team

Baylor Texas A&M NCAA tennis (copy)

Baylor's Adrian Boitan is an ITA All-American for the second straight year.

 Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald

A trio of Baylor men's tennis players have been named ITA All-Americans, Adrian Boitan in singles and doubles pair Finn Bass and Sven Lah.

This is Boitan’s second year in a row making the ITA All-America team and it's the third straight time for Lah in doubles. Bass garnered the honor for the first time.

Boitan, a native of Romania, went 17-0 in singles in 2022 and won Big 12 Player of the Year.

The duo of Bass and Lah finished the season at 25-11. Their 25 wins is tied for fifth-all time at Baylor, with Michal Kokta/Lars Poerschke (2004-05) and Pawel Gajdzik/Johannes Michalsky (1998-99).

Lah is Baylor's outright career doubles wins leader with 115.

