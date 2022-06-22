Trio of Baylor volleyball players gain preseason honors from Big 12

A pair of Baylor volleyball seniors were named to the Preseason All-Big 12 team, while newcomer Averi Carlson was chosen as the Preseason Freshman of the Year, the conference office announced Wednesday.

Outside hitter Lauren Harrison and middle blocker Kara McGhee both made the preseason all-conference squad as first-team picks. It’s the fifth straight year Baylor has registered at least two preseason first teamers.

Harrison ranked third on the Bears with 246 kills in 2021 behind departed seniors Yossiana Pressley and Avery Skinner. She also had 41 digs and 43 blocks. McGhee anchored the Bears’ defense at the net, finishing with a team-leading 89 blocks to go with her 76 kills.

Carlson, a setter from Lucas Lovejoy, is the first Baylor player to win the Preseason Freshman of the Year honor. She was the No. 4-ranked recruit nationally by PrepVolleyball.com, and totaled 4,416 assists for her high school career.