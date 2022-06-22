 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Trio of Baylor volleyball players gain preseason honors from Big 12

  • 0
Baylor Texas A&M Corpus Christi Islanders (copy)

Baylor outside hitter Lauren Harrison was named as a preseason All-Big 12 selection on Wednesday.

 Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald

A pair of Baylor volleyball seniors were named to the Preseason All-Big 12 team, while newcomer Averi Carlson was chosen as the Preseason Freshman of the Year, the conference office announced Wednesday.

Outside hitter Lauren Harrison and middle blocker Kara McGhee both made the preseason all-conference squad as first-team picks. It’s the fifth straight year Baylor has registered at least two preseason first teamers.

Harrison ranked third on the Bears with 246 kills in 2021 behind departed seniors Yossiana Pressley and Avery Skinner. She also had 41 digs and 43 blocks. McGhee anchored the Bears’ defense at the net, finishing with a team-leading 89 blocks to go with her 76 kills.

Carlson, a setter from Lucas Lovejoy, is the first Baylor player to win the Preseason Freshman of the Year honor. She was the No. 4-ranked recruit nationally by PrepVolleyball.com, and totaled 4,416 assists for her high school career.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Kelly commits to Baylor

Kelly commits to Baylor

Baylor continued its recent recruiting roll as Clear Falls linebacker Corey Kelly committed on Tuesday night.

Watch Now: Related Video

Caleb Swanigan, former NBA player, dead at 25

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert