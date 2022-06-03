 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Trio of Baylor women's golfers make All-Big 12 squad

  • 0
Britta Snyder (copy)

Baylor's Britta Snyder made the All-Big 12 team for a second straight year, and she was joined on the squad by teammates Gurleen Kaur and Rosie Belsham.

 Baylor athletics

Baylor’s Gurleen Kaur, Rosie Belsham and Britta Snyder have been chosen for the All-Big 12 Team, giving the Bears three honorees for the first time in program history.

Kaur was named all-conference for a third time, and she joined Hayley Davis as the only Baylor golfer who can claim that status. She led the team with a stroke average of 72.03.

Snyder made the All-Big 12 first team for a second straight year. She had eight Top 25 finishes and led the Bears with 413 pars on the season.

Belsham made all-conference for the first time in her career. The native of England recorded two top-5 finishes and four top-10s, and carried a stroke average of 73.31.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Ryan Fitzpatrick in talks for Thursday Night Football deal after announcing retirement

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert