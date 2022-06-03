Trio of Baylor women's golfers make All-Big 12 squad

Baylor’s Gurleen Kaur, Rosie Belsham and Britta Snyder have been chosen for the All-Big 12 Team, giving the Bears three honorees for the first time in program history.

Kaur was named all-conference for a third time, and she joined Hayley Davis as the only Baylor golfer who can claim that status. She led the team with a stroke average of 72.03.

Snyder made the All-Big 12 first team for a second straight year. She had eight Top 25 finishes and led the Bears with 413 pars on the season.

Belsham made all-conference for the first time in her career. The native of England recorded two top-5 finishes and four top-10s, and carried a stroke average of 73.31.