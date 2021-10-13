Truck driving school: Baylor D-line shifts into higher gear in pass rush

“Really, we were able to stop the run and that’s what started that,” Aranda said. “There was (the idea that) this is going to be a run play or, hey, we’re defending now a pass play. Whereas when you’re struggling to defend the run, you can see everything. You’re not taking anything away. So, this is the first game this year where it was clearly stated that we’re going to stop the run and put you in passing situations, and I think that freed guys up.”

Siaki “Apu” Ika led the charge among Baylor’s unleashed D-line. The 350-pound transfer from LSU made his heftiest impact as a Bear, registering the first two sacks of his career. Up until this point, Ika had most been known for his playful dancing outbursts on the BU sideline. This was a performance that gave him a reason to shake his tail feathers even more.

“I think everyone on our team knows what he brings to the table,” linebacker Terrel Bernard said when asked about Ika after the West Virginia game. “It might not always show up on the stat sheet. It did today. But he’s a game-changer and he does a lot of things that kind of go unseen if you’re not looking for it.”