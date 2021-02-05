Turn of calendar hasn't flipped Baylor volleyball's aspirations

The calendar flipped to 2021 more than a month ago, but it still feels like 2020 is hanging around, doesn’t it?
Look no further than the Baylor volleyball team.
The Bears are preparing for their first-ever spring season, which they’ll get rolling on Feb. 25 against North Texas. But it’s actually a continuation of the 2020 season for Baylor. The Big 12 was one of the few conferences that actually played volleyball last fall, as the NCAA moved the national tournament to April. While many teams around the country will play their full season over the next couple of months, Baylor will play just 10 games to get its volleyball legs back before the postseason.
Asked if an NCAA title remained in reach for his program, Baylor coach Ryan McGuyre responded, “One hundred percent, most certainly. Hey, somebody can win two national championships in the same calendar year. When would that happen? I don’t know if they call this the 2020 season or not, but that would be a unique blip. April and then go a few months later in December. Either way it’s also preparing us for that.”
Baylor advanced to its first Final Four in program history in 2019. With several salty swingers from that squad back, including 2019 AVCA National Player of the Year Yossiana Pressley, the Bears went 13-3 in the fall, finishing second in the Big 12 to then-No. 1-ranked Texas. Baylor currently comes in as the fifth-ranked team nationally in the latest AVCA poll.
McGuyre didn’t know exactly what the NCAA would be targeting when it starts to select teams for this year’s 48-team NCAA tournament (down from 64 in a normal year). He wasn’t sure if RPI would weigh heavily or if sheer number of wins would carry more weight. He said that made it challenging when he sat down to craft a spring schedule. “Normally a coach likes to know those things,” he said. But he ended up with a docket that should both challenge his team while also providing opportunities to chalk up some likely wins.
It’s an especially regional schedule, as Oklahoma will be the only non-Texas school the Bears play this spring, and it features no overnight trips. But McGuyre hopes it serves the purpose of pushing Baylor toward playing its best volleyball in April, when the NCAA tournament rolls around.
Six new players joined the program in January, though only middle blocker Preslie Anderson, a senior grad transfer from Cal, will be eligible to take part in the spring matches. Nevertheless, those newcomers still provide quality competition in practice, even if they need a little breaking in.
“Trying to get Preslie and the new ones adapted so they’re helping hands in practice has been a welcome challenge. Nothing good is easy,” McGuyre said. “Kind of going 100 miles an hour with the returners while throwing the freshmen and the newbies in the fire. Making sure we’re not breaking them or beating them down too much, but helping them get acclimated at the same time. Doing all this simultaneously has been difficult. But I like how we’ve done it so far.”
The NCAA Division I Competition Oversight Committee announced this week that it’ll utilize a bubble format for the NCAA tournament in April. All matches will be played at the CHI Health Center and adjoining convention center in Omaha, Nebraska, from April 13-24. Omaha was already scheduled to be the site of the Final Four.
It removes the home-court advantage that higher seeds are normally afforded in the tournament’s early rounds. That’s a bummer, McGuyre said, but overall the coach is just happy that the NCAA has figured out a way to get this done. It actually has conjured up feeling of nostalgia for the coach, who led the Cal Baptist men and women to a combined nine NAIA national titles from 2002-11. McGuyre said that the NAIA tournament was always held at one location every year.
If all goes according to plan, Baylor will spend a solid two weeks in Omaha.
“I’m anticipating a 12-day tournament if we can win from start to finish,” McGuyre said. “It does seem to me an exciting way to end. In our best seasons the girls have not wanted it to end. I think not just because they love volleyball, but they enjoy being together. It’s something to look forward to.”