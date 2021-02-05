Turn of calendar hasn't flipped Baylor volleyball's aspirations

McGuyre didn’t know exactly what the NCAA would be targeting when it starts to select teams for this year’s 48-team NCAA tournament (down from 64 in a normal year). He wasn’t sure if RPI would weigh heavily or if sheer number of wins would carry more weight. He said that made it challenging when he sat down to craft a spring schedule. “Normally a coach likes to know those things,” he said. But he ended up with a docket that should both challenge his team while also providing opportunities to chalk up some likely wins.

It’s an especially regional schedule, as Oklahoma will be the only non-Texas school the Bears play this spring, and it features no overnight trips. But McGuyre hopes it serves the purpose of pushing Baylor toward playing its best volleyball in April, when the NCAA tournament rolls around.

Six new players joined the program in January, though only middle blocker Preslie Anderson, a senior grad transfer from Cal, will be eligible to take part in the spring matches. Nevertheless, those newcomers still provide quality competition in practice, even if they need a little breaking in.