Turnaround Bears take series from Duke, look forward to Houston trip

Baylor tacked on five more runs in the inning, as the Blue Devil hurlers struggled to throw strikes. The Bears scored on a two-run Jack Pineda single down the left-field line, a Duke error, a smoked single to right from Jared McKenzie, and a bases-loaded walk by Nolan Rodriguez.

“The biggest thing was the quality at-bats,” said Baylor coach Steve Rodriguez, Nolan’s father. “They were going to give us a walk or a hit-by-pitch and then we come up with a big hit. That was huge. When Esteban Cardoza got the single and we were able to score some runs, being able to execute some things like that was really big. You start to build a little bit of confidence when that starts to happen.”

The Bears blew it open even bigger with a three-run seventh, highlighted by Pineda’s RBI triple into the left-field corner (a popular landing spot on the day for the left-handed-hitting shortstop) and McKenzie’s RBI single.

Pineda went 2-for-6 with three RBIs at the top of the order, while Cardoza-Oquendo was 3-for-4 with three RBIs and McKenzie added a 2-for-5, two-RBI performance. Pineda also ended the game with a splendid diving play deep in the hole at shortstop, then rose up to gun the runner at first.