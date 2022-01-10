 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Turner commits to Bears
For the second straight day, Baylor got a commitment from a Class of 2023 defensive back as San Antonio Brennan's Tyler Turner announced his decision on Monday.

Turner follows Aldine Nimitz's Cory Huff Jr., who committed to Baylor on Sunday.

The 6-0, 180-pound Turner collected 133 tackles while forcing four fumbles and intercepting three passes as a junior for Brennan in 2021. As a sophomore, Turner had 109 tackles and eight interceptions.

Baylor now has six commitments in the 2023 class as Turner joins Huff, Dripping Springs quarterback Austin Novosad, Dangerfield receiver Jakevian Rodgers, Houston Stratford tight end Hawkins Polley and Kingsville King offensive lineman Justin DeLeon.

