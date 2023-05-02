Former Baylor guard Jordan Turner announced that he's transferring to Louisiana Tech.
Turner played sparingly in four years at Baylor as he redshirted in 2019-20 before scoring 47 points in 32 games in the last three seasons. During the 2022-23 season, Turner scored just one point in seven games.
Turner played his last two seasons of high school basketball at Sunrise Christian Academy in Bel Aire, Kan., before signing with Baylor.
