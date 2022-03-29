Tweety Carter joining Scott Drew's Baylor staff

Tweety Carter is coming back home to Baylor.

Baylor coach Scott Drew announced Tuesday that Carter will join his basketball staff as director of player development.

Additionally, Jared Nuness has been promoted to assistant coach while Alvin Brooks III and John Jakus have been promoted from assistant coaches to associate head coaches.

Drew added Carter and made the staff promotions after longtime associate head coach Jerome Tang became Kansas State’s head coach last week.

Carter played a significant role in the rise of Drew’s program as he was Baylor’s first McDonald’s All American high school player from Reserve (La.) Christian School in 2006. Carrter helped the Bears reach their first NCAA Tournament under Drew in 2008 before playing a key role on the 2010 Elite Eight squad.

“It’s always great when we can bring aboard one of our own, and Tweety was a huge part of laying the foundation for this program,” Drew said. “He brings the experiences of leading us to our first Elite Eight in 2010 and a long professional career, and we’ve seen how he bonds with our teams when he has returned every summer.”

Carter returns to Baylor after a 12-year career in professional basketball, most recently playing for Start Lublin of the Polish Basketball League in 2021-22.

He began his professional career with the Oklahoma City Thunder’s G-League affiliate, then gained overseas experience in Israel, Latvia, Croatia, Czech Republic, Germany, France, Lithuania, Poland, Greece and Portugal.

Nuness has been on Drew’s staff for 12 years, serving as the special assistant and director of player development for the past five years. Nuness played five seasons at Valparaiso when Drew was an assistant/associate head coach, including the 1998 run to the Sweet 16.

“Jared has been an integral member of our staff over the last 12 seasons, and he’s earned this opportunity to become an on-court assistant coach,” Drew said. “He does a great job connecting with our players, and his previous experience has prepared him to take this next step in his career.”

Brooks has been on the Baylor staff for six seasons after joining the Bears as assistant coach in April 2016. Jakus has been on Drew’s staff for five seasons after previously working on the Baylor staff as a graduate assistant in 2012-13 and 2013-14.

“Both Alvin and John have played significant roles in how we’ve elevated this program over the last few years,” Drew said. “They both fit our Culture of Joy perfectly. They do a terrific job teaching our players, and they represent us well in everything they do.”

