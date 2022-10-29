Twice the McGhees means double the trouble for Baylor's opponents

When Elise McGhee was going through the college recruiting process, she figured she’d never sign with BU. More like ABBU — Anybody But Baylor University.

Elise wanted to carve out her own name, her own path. She didn’t want to be in the shadow of her older sister, Kara, who was already on the Baylor volleyball roster at the time.

“I always said, ‘No, I’m not going to come here,’” Elise said. “I visited here because I was like, ‘Oh, well, I’ll just see how it is.’ But my mind was pretty much, ‘I don’t really want to go here.’ For a while I wanted to go out of state. But I was like, I’ll just visit and see what happens.

“I came and absolutely loved it. I feel like on visits you can definitely get the vibe and culture of the team, and Baylor’s culture was definitely something that caught my eye. I loved it here, and I got over the fact that Kara was here.”

Elise chuckled and uncurled a beaming smile after that last statement, which is her default facial expression. But she not only got over the notion of playing with her sister Kara, she embraced it. And certainly Baylor has enjoyed having not just one McGhee on its team but two, for they’ve proven to be double trouble for opponents.

Kara, a senior middle blocker, controls the middle of the net for the 13th-ranked Bears (18-4, 7-2), who host West Virginia on Sunday. She ranks fourth in the Big 12 in hitting percentage at .402 while leading the conference in total blocks with 125.

Elise, a sophomore outside hitter, brings poise and athleticism from the pins. She has smacked 164 kills, third on the Baylor team behind Lauren Harrison (247) and older sister Kara (199).

Beyond their production, these sweet-swinging siblings supply savvy leadership and a joyful exuberance to the Baylor volleyball family.

“Off the court, they bring a lot of energy. They’re unique in their own ways,” Harrison said. “On the court, they’re both very big competitors and want to win. They’re great players, and so they’re a big asset to our team. I think Kara is a little more reserved than Elise. Elise just kind of says whatever comes to her mind. But, yeah, they’re both great people to be around.”

If you wonder where Kara and Elise might have inherited their athletic talent, take your pick. The McGhees are the definition of a sports family. Their uncle Daniel Neil played for the Denver Broncos. Their dad Steve starred in football in high school and had a scholarship to the University of Texas before an injury prevented him from seeing the field. Their mom Christine is a former basketball player, and their brother Luke walked on to the Texas A&M basketball team.

Both sisters tried out a variety of sports as young girls. Kara initially dismissed volleyball as a “girly-girl” sport, but gave it a second chance when she realized how much running was involved in the likes of basketball or soccer. Elise enjoyed basketball a lot, especially banging around in the post, but gravitated to volleyball mostly because Kara landed there first.

During her freshman year of high school at San Antonio Clark, Kara began to take seriously the idea of college volleyball as a legitimate path.

“I had just started playing for a better club and I one of the top players on that club, and they were telling me, ‘You can do all these things, X, Y and Z, you can go play D-I volleyball,’” Kara said. “My dad was kind of like, ‘I don’t know about that.’ He was skeptical, but I said, ‘Oh, it would be so fun.’ It started as a casual thing. Then after my first tournament I got an email from TCU and my dad was like, ‘Oh, shoot. You can actually do this. This is something that you and Elise can both do.’”

After a stellar career at Clark that included a first-team Under Armour All-America selection, McGhee signed with Baylor. She was drawn to the school’s Christian heritage and the eye-popping level of talent already within the program, including the likes of setter Hannah (Lockin) Sedwick and outside hitter Yossiana Pressley.

“It was really cool. It made me a lot better every day in practice,” Kara said. “Trying to block Yossi, going up against her, and then Hannah is a great setter. It was really, really cool. I guess I was kind of expecting it. That’s what I was wanting, that’s what I had committed to, so I was excited to have that lived out.”

Kara managed to fit right in amid all those master blasters. She established herself as a formidable defensive presence and made the Big 12’s all-rookie team.

At the same time, her sis and old high school teammate Elise was carving out her own credentials as a top-level recruit. After that initial dismissal of Baylor — she didn’t want to just be that “other” McGhee sister — she agreed to a campus visit that changed her mind and, ultimately, her life.

She loved the friendliness of the people at Baylor, the generous spirit she noticed in head coach Ryan McGuyre and his staff. And the more she contemplated the idea of playing with Kara, the more she excited she got.

“Me and Kara had always been close. I was like, I’ll get to spend more time with her,” Elise said. “She’s my biggest fan, my best friend. We live together. I’m with her all the time, and I love it. I definitely think it was the best choice for me. I would miss her a lot if we weren’t together.”

Indeed, they’re not just sisters, they’re roommates, too. They live in a house near the Baylor campus with five other girls, so there’s seven of them in all.

“There’s a lot of different personalities already. Kara might be cleaner than me,” Elise said. “I might admit that now. I’m very confined in my own space, but she cleans the living room, cleans the dining room, she cleans a lot.”

When told of Elise’s description, Kara arched her eyebrows and said, “She did say that? I’m glad she admitted that.”

Teammates point to certain mannerisms or the similarity in their voices of proof that Kara and Elise are indeed related. But if you went by their personalities alone, you might not have guessed that. Elise is the bubbly, outgoing one. In some ways, she has inherited the role of Baylor’s emotional barometer from Marieke van der Mark, who has graduated and departed the program.

“I’m definitely known for having a big smile on all the time,” Elise said. “I was looking at baby pictures the other day, and still had the same smile.”

On the court, Elise brings electric flash with her leaping ability. Just this past week in practice, she set a personal record by touching 10 feet, 9 inches.

“We feel like Elise is a beast,” McGuyre said. “We call her the Unit, the Hulk, and there’s some phases where she is scary good.”

Kara is more introspective, a little quieter. But she still brings the noise with her efficient smashes in the middle, and has thrived this season as Baylor has made a concerted effort to set its middle blockers with more regularity.

When she grows especially quiet, you just know some deep thought is rolling around in her head. The other day, she engaged Elise in a conversation about the future and their dwindling time together as teammates.

“We were actually talking yesterday, or two days ago, about how we’ll probably never be at this point in our lives again, be this close again,” Kara said. “We’re living together, playing volleyball together, see each other all day, every day, pretty much.

"As I’m transitioning to the next phase of my life and Elise leaves soon, we could never live in the same state again. We really have been trying to soak up this time together, because we’ve lived together our entire lives. That’s changing really fast.”

When Kara started talking in that heart-to-heart conversation, Elise waved her off at first. But she admits that she’s not taking for granted these precious remaining days as part of Team McGhee.

“Kara reminded me the other day that this was the last time we’d ever get to play together,” Elie said. “She was upset about that, and I was like, ‘Oh, it’s fine.’ But it’ll hit me later, for sure. But I definitely want to cherish this moment, because we’ll probably never play together ever again. So this is definitely something I’m glad we get to do together.”