UCF blanks Baylor women's tennis, 4-0

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida shut out the No. 17 Baylor women’s tennis team, 4-0, on Sunday at the USTA National Campus.
The Baylor doubles team of Ana Carmen Zamburek and Paula Baranano won their court, 6-3, over UCF’s Noel Saidenova and Jaleesa Leslie. But the Golden Knights won the other two doubles matches for the opening point.
UCF collected three singles wins in straight sets.
Baylor’s season continues with a road match at Rice on Wednesday.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Chad Conine
Longtime Waco sportswriter and Texas Tech graduate Chad Conine is the author of "The Republic of Football: Legends of the Texas High School Game" and "Texas Sports: Unforgettable Stories for Every Day of the Year," among other titles.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.