UCF blanks Baylor women's tennis, 4-0
ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida shut out the No. 17 Baylor women’s tennis team, 4-0, on Sunday at the USTA National Campus.

The Baylor doubles team of Ana Carmen Zamburek and Paula Baranano won their court, 6-3, over UCF’s Noel Saidenova and Jaleesa Leslie. But the Golden Knights won the other two doubles matches for the opening point.

UCF collected three singles wins in straight sets.

Baylor’s season continues with a road match at Rice on Wednesday.

