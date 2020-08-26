UCLA transfer boosts Baylor offensive line

With the Pac-12 electing not to play football this fall due to COVID-19 concerns, UCLA offensive lineman Jake Burton announced late Tuesday that he’s transferring to Baylor.
As a graduate transfer, the 6-6, 312-pound Burton will be immediately eligible to play this season after starting the last two seasons at right tackle for the Bruins.
"I was looking forward to finishing my career with my Bruin teammates," Burton wrote on Twitter. "Due to circumstances beyond anyone's control, that is not possible this year.”
Baylor coach Dave Aranda can’t comment until Burton’s transfer papers are completed, but landing the veteran offensive lineman is a boost to a unit that has shown significant progress throughout three weeks of team workouts.
“I’m impressed with just the improvement and the attitude and the work ethic of our offensive line,” Aranda said. “They’re paced and led by Coach (Joe) Wickline. I feel like it’s going to be a strength of our team, and I feel like the attitude and the edge that I think is developing there is a real positive for us and something that can lead out in front as compared to kind of supplementing from behind.”
Baylor’s offensive line is looking for improvement after allowing a Big 12-high 38 sacks last season. Quarterback Charlie Brewer didn’t finish three of the last four games in Baylor’s 11-3 season in 2019 due to head and neck injuries. Brewer left both the Big 12 championship game against Oklahoma and the Sugar Bowl against Georgia with injuries.
During preseason workouts, Brewer has been working on getting the ball out his hand quicker on passes. But the offensive linemen are taking it upon themselves to keep Brewer from getting hit so often.
“That’s always a big topic,” said Baylor junior offensive tackle Connor Galvin. “Each time we throw the ball, our goal is to protect Charlie for as long as he needs. Everybody says two to three seconds. We’re trying to give him like 10 seconds, I don’t know. We’re trying to keep him up and safe and playing for as long as possible.”
Galvin is expected to be one of the leaders of the offensive line after starting 15 games over his first two seasons. At 6-7 and 310 pounds, he has the size and experience to be one of the best offensive linemen in the Big 12.
“I think he’s kind of our linchpin,” Aranda said. “He was leading the team at the very end (of Tuesday’s practice) the last couple of team reps. He was motivating guys and trying to get them to match his intensity. All of that is really good to see. When you’re seeing that type of development, (Joe) Wickline has a lot to do with it, there are some positive things happening.”
Burton is expected to challenge senior Blake Bedier at right tackle. Sophomore Casey Phillips, who started six games as a redshirt freshman last year, brings good size at 6-5 and 310 pounds. He has played tackle but is also seeing time at left guard where he’s battling junior Khalil Keith.
“Casey (Phillips) has been very versatile, so he’s been playing either tackle spot,” Aranda said. “He’s moved inside some at guard as well. So his ability to play those different spots as needed I think makes us a stronger unit. I love his personality and his aggressiveness.”
With 19 starts in 28 games over the past three seasons, center Xavier Newman-Johnson is Baylor’s most experienced offensive lineman. After playing guard in his first three seasons on the squad, the 6-2, 315-pound Newman-Johnson has impressed Aranda with his development at center.
“Xavier has really shown great leadership,” Aranda said. “I’m impressed with his development. I feel like he’s grown from a leader of the O-line to a leader of the offense and has really become one of the leaders of the team. I’m really impressed with him and how he sees things, and the standard he holds for himself and others. He’s one of our better players.”
Kilgore College junior transfer Mose Jeffery has made a strong impression at right guard, where he’s competing against senior Johncarlo Valentin.
“He (Jeffery) has just improved each and every day,” Galvin said. “He’s still picking everything up, he’s still learning, just like everybody else is. He’s doing his best, we’re doing our best. As a whole, I think we’ve taken huge strides.”
Baylor is trying to develop more offensive line depth, which means backup sophomore center Jackson Kimble and versatile junior Jason Moore will likely make valuable contributions.
“I think the first group has been dominant at times, has been improving in others,” Aranda said. “I think the second group, we’ve got some time, but there’s quite a bit of work to do there, young guys there. I think depth is probably a concern with the offensive line. So I think we have some pieces and some really talented players that can grow into roles, but right now everything they do it’s the first time they’ve done it.”
Baylor has had to learn a new system under offensive coordinator Larry Fedora, but the veteran offensive linemen don’t see a lot of differences from last year’s blocking schemes.
“I feel like with our maturity level, it helps to slow the game down,” Galvin said. “I feel like it helps us understand the scheme and what Coach Fedora and Coach Wickline want and just to help each other on the field because the coaches aren’t out there with us. There’s a few things here and there that aren’t the same, but overall it’s been pretty much the same plays we ran last year, just the words and stuff have changed.”
With a new coaching staff, Baylor has had to make up some ground this summer after spring drills were canceled due to the coronavirus. The offensive linemen are glad they’re finally in full pads and getting to attack the defense.
“It was weird not having spring ball because we didn’t have that time to learn,” Galvin said. “It was just like Zoom, stuff like that. It was nice to really just learn our assignments, learn what we have to do on each and every play. And then we finally got to put our pads on and transfer all that on to the field.”
BEAR FACTS – Baylor has awarded scholarships to walk-on junior quarterback Garret McGuire, senior safety Zeke Brown and senior long snapper Thor Rodoni. “I think any time you’re doing stuff the right way, and you’re treating people right, and making other people better, and you’re striving for growth, you want to reward them,” Aranda said. “That’s what it’s about. So it was a pretty cool moment. I’m a big fan of all three of those guys.”
Aranda decided to continue former Baylor coach Matt Rhule’s tradition of awarding players single-digits as voted on by their teammates. No. 0 is wide receiver R.J. Sneed, No. 1 running back Trestan Ebner, No. 2 linebacker Terrel Bernard, No. 5 quarterback Charlie Brewer and No. 7 running back John Lovett.
“It made a lot of sense what Coach Rhule had kind of initiated, and our guys really wanted to do it,” Aranda said. “It seemed like something that was earned and something that was done the right way. So I’m excited to continue it.”
