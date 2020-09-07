UCLA transfer Burton to start in Baylor opener

When the Pac-12 announced that it was canceling football this fall due to COVID-19 concerns, UCLA senior offensive lineman Jake Burton quickly put his name in the transfer portal to find a place where he could play immediately.
It couldn’t have worked out better for Burton or Baylor.
Less than three weeks after making his decision, Burton will be in the Bears’ starting lineup at right tackle in Saturday’s 11 a.m. season opener against Louisiana Tech.
Burton’s experience and savvy will be much needed, especially since starting senior center Xavier Newman-Johnson will miss the game due to an unspecified off-the-field issue.
Baylor coach Dave Aranda said Newman-Johnson, who has shown great leadership throughout preseason camp, will be available for the Sept. 26 Big 12 opener against Kansas at McLane Stadium. Junior Jason Moore will start at center against Louisiana Tech.
Burton was a two-year starting right tackle for the Bruins, and is eligible to play immediately as a graduate transfer. Aranda quickly saw how eager Burton was to play after he arrived in Waco.
“As soon as he could be around and visiting with us, he was,” Aranda said. “I remember specifically, I was getting my second cup of coffee, and I see Jake trying to find where (offensive line coach Joe) Wickline’s office is. I take him over there and he’s meeting there at 6 a.m., and that was about every morning.”
Since getting cleared to practice, Burton has shown how much his football knowledge and experience can help a Baylor offensive line that’s looking for major improvement after allowing a Big 12-high 38 sacks last season.
“We’re in a practice, and the defense lines up with a certain look, and O-line-wise we need to make a call to fan out of protection,” Aranda said. “Jake makes it and is taking control like he’s been here the whole time. I was standing in the back with the rest of the offense as we’re watching that, and guys are going ‘How does he know to say that? He’s already running it. Who told him that?’
“So it’s a credit to him, it’s a credit to Coach Wickline. When you watch Jake play, he’s able to illustrate that he’s been coached, he’s been trained, and there’s a maturity about him. I’m really excited about the prospects for our O-line.”
Besides Burton, the rest of the starting offensive line will include four juniors: left tackle Connor Galvin, left guard Khalil Keith, right guard Blake Bedier and Moore at center.
They’ll likely be tested by a Louisiana Tech defense that’s traditionally strong. The Bulldogs finished 10-3 last year behind a superb defense, but will need a lot of younger players to step up this season after losing nine starters.
“They’re going to be a 4-3 attacking front,” Aranda said. “They’re going to get up the field in their pass rush. I think they’ve got guys that can play press (pass coverage). There’s definitely skill there that jumps off the screen when you watch them on tape.”
Throughout preseason drills, Baylor’s defensive line has been the team's biggest rebuilding project after losing All-America junior end James Lynch, all-Big 12 senior nosetackle Bravvion Roy and senior end James Lockhart.
Replacing the Big 12’s best pass rushing defensive line is a challenge with three sophomores topping the depth chart, including ends TJ Franklin and Cole Maxwell and nosetackle Josh Landry, who is listed ahead of junior Chidi Ogbonnaya.
Arkansas State graduate transfer William Bradley-King, who collected 14½ sacks the last two years, is expected to make a major contribution to the pass rush. However, junior Ashton Logan, a former Temple High School star, is listed ahead of Bradley-King at the hybrid “jack” position.
“I think Ashton brings a great football IQ and great toughness,” Aranda said. “I think his improvement as a pass rusher, I give credit to (outside linebackers) coach Joey McGuire. Joey has worked really hard with Ashton, and Ashton’s worked equally as hard. His improvement as a pass rusher is very evident, and when we do drop him into coverage, he’s done that before.”
All Big 12 schools are trying to play amid COVID-19 restrictions. Baylor’s 45,000-seat McLane Stadium will be only be a quarter full in the season opener.
Last Friday, the Big 12 announced the minimum number of players per team required to play a game has been set at 53, including all scholarship and walk-on players.
Additional minimum thresholds of available players were also set with seven offensive linemen, four interior defensive linemen and one quarterback. However, teams falling below any of these benchmarks, based on game week COVID-19 test results, could still elect to play as scheduled. Otherwise, upon approval by Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby, the game would be declared a no-contest if it cannot be moved to a later date.
TCU was scheduled to be the first Big 12 team to play football Friday against SMU. But a coronavirus outbreak on the TCU squad led to an indefinite postponement of the game.
Aranda and his staff have continued to remind the Baylor players of safety protocols that must be practiced, like social distancing and wearing facemasks.
“I think it’s human nature to get into a space where you’re comfortable, and hey this is kind of normal now, I’m good,” Aranda said. “Hey, let’s relax a little bit. But we’re just not in position to relax. I think we’ll continue to stress doing things right.
"I think the accountability that comes in the time we’re in couldn’t be higher. You get to the point to where the masks are supposed to be up, and maybe the masks are down. Put your masks on and keep them up. Socially distance on the sidelines. Hey, make sure we’re six feet apart. All those things.”
With players potentially missing time due to COVID-19 and contact tracing, it will be more important to develop a deep roster with players that can step in immediately.
“Just looking at it from a big-picture view, competition is always ongoing,” Aranda said. “So you always look at that and you’re always looking to build competition, you’re looking to build depth. As certain players emerge, it opens up other avenues.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!