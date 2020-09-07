UCLA transfer Burton to start in Baylor opener

Additional minimum thresholds of available players were also set with seven offensive linemen, four interior defensive linemen and one quarterback. However, teams falling below any of these benchmarks, based on game week COVID-19 test results, could still elect to play as scheduled. Otherwise, upon approval by Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby, the game would be declared a no-contest if it cannot be moved to a later date.

TCU was scheduled to be the first Big 12 team to play football Friday against SMU. But a coronavirus outbreak on the TCU squad led to an indefinite postponement of the game.

Aranda and his staff have continued to remind the Baylor players of safety protocols that must be practiced, like social distancing and wearing facemasks.

“I think it’s human nature to get into a space where you’re comfortable, and hey this is kind of normal now, I’m good,” Aranda said. “Hey, let’s relax a little bit. But we’re just not in position to relax. I think we’ll continue to stress doing things right.

"I think the accountability that comes in the time we’re in couldn’t be higher. You get to the point to where the masks are supposed to be up, and maybe the masks are down. Put your masks on and keep them up. Socially distance on the sidelines. Hey, make sure we’re six feet apart. All those things.”