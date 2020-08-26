UCLA transfer Jake Burton boosts Baylor offensive line

During preseason workouts, Brewer has been working on getting the ball out his hand quicker on passes. But the offensive linemen are taking it upon themselves to keep Brewer from getting hit so often.

“That’s always a big topic,” said Baylor junior offensive tackle Connor Galvin. “Each time we throw the ball, our goal is to protect Charlie for as long as he needs. Everybody says two to three seconds. We’re trying to give him like 10 seconds, I don’t know. We’re trying to keep him up and safe and playing for as long as possible.”

Galvin is expected to be one of the leaders of the offensive line after starting 15 games over his first two seasons. At 6-7 and 310 pounds, he has the size and experience to be one of the best offensive linemen in the Big 12.

“I think he’s kind of our linchpin,” Aranda said. “He was leading the team at the very end (of Tuesday’s practice) the last couple of team reps. He was motivating guys and trying to get them to match his intensity. All of that is really good to see. When you’re seeing that type of development, (Joe) Wickline has a lot to do with it, there are some positive things happening.”