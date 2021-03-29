UConn survives and advances, Baylor Lady Bears cry foul

Schnell said she was surprised there was no foul called.

“Then write it like that,” Mulkey said. “You don’t need a quote from me. I’ve got still shots and video from two angles. One kid hits her in the face and one kid hits her on the elbow.”

UConn’s Christyn Williams grabbed the loose ball after the controversial play and was fouled by NaLyssa Smith with less than a second remaining. Williams made one of two free throws for the final margin as Baylor was unable to take another shot.

That’s how UConn (28-1), winners of 11 national championships, advanced to its 21st Final Four.

Baylor (28-3) just missed making its fifth trip to the Final Four. The Lady Bears claimed their third national championship in 2019 and were denied the chance to repeat in the 2019-20 season due to the national response to COVID-19 that canceled the 2020 NCAA tournaments.

In Baylor’s national championship victory over Notre Dame two years ago, star forward Lauren Cox left the game in obvious pain with a knee injury in the third quarter. The Lady Bears found a way to win that one.

They feel like they should’ve had a chance to find a way from the free-throw line on Monday.