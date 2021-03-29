UConn survives and advances, Baylor Lady Bears cry foul

SAN ANTONIO — With its ultimate warrior on the bench with an injury, the Baylor Lady Bears continued to fight to the end.
But the UConn Huskies survived Baylor’s last shot and claimed a 69-67 victory over the Lady Bears on Monday night in the River Walk region final at the Alamodome.
Baylor senior point guard DiDi Richards appeared to hurt her left leg on a transition play with 2:37 left in the third quarter. She left the game with the Lady Bears leading 53-44. Richards returned only briefly in the fourth quarter, but couldn’t get the injured leg to cooperate.
In her absence, the top-seeded Huskies took control.
After Baylor guard Moon Ursin made a jumper to put the Lady Bears in front by 10 with 2:09 to go in the third, UConn All-American freshman Paige Bueckers responded with a jumper that kicked off the crucial run of the game.
The Huskies went on a 19-0 surge that extended from the third into the fourth quarter. By the end of it, they led the second-seeded Lady Bears, 64-55, with 7:08 remaining in the fourth quarter.
“I knew it had to be a hamstring because that’s what she grabbed,” Baylor coach Kim Mulkey said. “It swung the whole momentum.”
And still, with Richards out of the game, replaced by freshman Sarah Andrews at point guard, Baylor fought back.
Andrews drove into the lane and hit a shot in the middle of an 8-2 mini-run that cut UConn’s lead to three with 2:21 left.
Lady Bears graduate transfer guard DiJonai Carrington made four free throws in the final minute that brought her team within one.
“Sarah got thrown into the fire, a freshman in a big game. We just tried to weather the storm,” Carrington said. “We’ve always had things thrown at us this whole season and just had to play through them and battle and that’s what we did.”
But the call Carrington didn’t get at the end will be the one Lady Bears fans remember, or perhaps won't be able to forget.
With the Huskies leading by a point and the clock ticking under five seconds, Carrington took one final, fateful drive right at UConn forwards Olivia Nelson-Ododa and Aaliyah Edwards. In the postgame interview, Carrington said she was hit on the elbow and in the face.
But the game officials didn’t blow the whistle.
In the official book, it went down as a block by Edwards. It left Carrington kneeling on the court with her arms stretched out in disbelief.
Mulkey was asked about the call by USA Today reporter Lindsay Schnell in the postgame Zoom press conference.
“What did you see?” Mulkey replied.
Schnell said she was surprised there was no foul called.
“Then write it like that,” Mulkey said. “You don’t need a quote from me. I’ve got still shots and video from two angles. One kid hits her in the face and one kid hits her on the elbow.”
UConn’s Christyn Williams grabbed the loose ball after the controversial play and was fouled by NaLyssa Smith with less than a second remaining. Williams made one of two free throws for the final margin as Baylor was unable to take another shot.
That’s how UConn (28-1), winners of 11 national championships, advanced to its 21st Final Four.
Baylor (28-3) just missed making its fifth trip to the Final Four. The Lady Bears claimed their third national championship in 2019 and were denied the chance to repeat in the 2019-20 season due to the national response to COVID-19 that canceled the 2020 NCAA tournaments.
In Baylor’s national championship victory over Notre Dame two years ago, star forward Lauren Cox left the game in obvious pain with a knee injury in the third quarter. The Lady Bears found a way to win that one.
They feel like they should’ve had a chance to find a way from the free-throw line on Monday.
“I think we’re a very good basketball team, don’t get rattled,” Mulkey said. “Just keep battling and guard people. We lose DiDi Richards when you’re up double figures and you still have a chance to win it. … All you can do is coach to the bitter end and give yourself an opportunity and, boys and girls, it (would’ve) been fun to see DiJonai go to that foul line right there.”
Carrington led Baylor with 22 points. Smith finished with 14 points and 13 rebounds and Ursin added 13.
Bueckers scored a game-high 28 and backcourt mate Christyn Williams pitched in 21 to propel the Huskies into the next round. Nelson-Ododa and Edwards combined for 15 rebounds and eight blocks.
“(Bueckers is) a good player, a really good player,” Carrington said. “I thought DiDi was doing a great job on her. When DiDi went down with the injury, other people had to step up, including myself. She got a few buckets on me. I obviously wish she hadn’t, but she’s a great player and great players are going to score.”
UConn landed the first punch with a 10-0 run in the first quarter.
Edwards stole the ball from Smith near the top of the key and pushed it up court before kicking it out to Bueckers for a 3-pointer. Bueckers’ trey put UConn up 12-4 and the Huskies kept it going. Edwards finished the surge with a basket that staked a 12-point lead.
But the Lady Bears began battling back later in the first quarter. Richards and Smith each took the ball to the basket for layups in a half-court set and Ursin nailed a 3-pointer from the right corner to finish a 10-0 run that cut UConn’s advantage to 16-14.
Both Mulkey and Auriemma called timeouts in the first seven minutes to slow down the other team’s run.
But Baylor continued to battle back and took its first lead when Carrington posted up and made a close-range jumper for a 34-33 edge with 3:56 left in the second quarter.
Carrington, who had 14 points in the first half, grabbed an offensive rebound on a Smith miss and put it back for a 39-37 advantage with 33 seconds left in the second quarter. The Lady Bears took that lead to the break.
Bueckers led the Huskies with 13 points in the first half and Evina Westbrook added 11 after making 3 of 4 from 3-point range.
Ursin scored 10 points and Egbo grabbed seven rebounds in the first 20 minutes. Smith, who made 11 of 11 shots from the field in Saturday’s win over Michigan, made just two of her first eight shots and had six points at halftime.
PHOTO GALLERY