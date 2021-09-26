Unbeaten Bears enter AP poll at No. 21

It was just the kind of start the Bears were hoping for against a Top 25 team.

“The guys are a confident bunch,” Aranda said. “There’s a good, healthy amount of ego there, and there’s a good amount of love for their brother. The thought with the team would be whatever is in front of us, we’re going to try to knock it down.”

With the Iowa State defense turning up the pressure, Baylor’s offense went stagnant in the second half by gaining just 70 yards following a 212-yard first half. Though the Bears didn’t produce offensively in the second half, Aranda was impressed with how Bohanon handled it in just the fourth start of his career.

“Gerry is just confidence, the way he carries himself and the way he encourages other people and the way he’s looking to help other people,” Aranda said. “Even when the offense was off the field and it’s special teams and defense at the very end, he’s right in there helping guys and encouraging guys. So to see your team in that light and to see those connections come through is way cool.”