Unbeaten Bears locked in at No. 2

The top two spots in the Associated Press men’s basketball poll have been frozen since the start of the season: No. 1 Gonzaga, No. 2 Baylor.

The Zags are 15-0 while Baylor is 14-0.

In their last three games, the Bears have beaten No. 10 Texas Tech, No. 15 Kansas and an Oklahoma State team that’s receiving Top 25 votes. But Gonzaga has 61 first-place votes to Baylor’s 3 largely due to nonconference wins over No. 7 Iowa, No. 8 Virginia, No. 11 West Virginia and Kansas.

Though Baylor coach Scott Drew and his players see the polls, their first priority is always making sure they’re prepared to play their next game to give them a shot to stay unbeaten.

The Bears won’t overlook Kansas State (5-11, 1-7) at 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Ferrell Center even though they romped to a 100-69 win over the Wildcats in the first meeting between the two schools on Dec. 19 in Manhattan.

“Everybody would love to be ranked No. 1 because when you play you want to be the best,” Drew said. “At the same time, we all know the ranking at the end of the year is the one that matters the most. Right now, we’ll take one game at a time in conference, and hope at the end of year like so many other teams right now, the final ranking is the one all of us wanted to be a part of.”