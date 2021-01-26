Unbeaten Bears locked in at No. 2

The top two spots in the Associated Press men’s basketball poll have been frozen since the start of the season: No. 1 Gonzaga, No. 2 Baylor.
The Zags are 15-0 while Baylor is 14-0.
In their last three games, the Bears have beaten No. 10 Texas Tech, No. 15 Kansas and an Oklahoma State team that’s receiving Top 25 votes. But Gonzaga has 61 first-place votes to Baylor’s 3 largely due to nonconference wins over No. 7 Iowa, No. 8 Virginia, No. 11 West Virginia and Kansas.
Though Baylor coach Scott Drew and his players see the polls, their first priority is always making sure they’re prepared to play their next game to give them a shot to stay unbeaten.
The Bears won’t overlook Kansas State (5-11, 1-7) at 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Ferrell Center even though they romped to a 100-69 win over the Wildcats in the first meeting between the two schools on Dec. 19 in Manhattan.
“Everybody would love to be ranked No. 1 because when you play you want to be the best,” Drew said. “At the same time, we all know the ranking at the end of the year is the one that matters the most. Right now, we’ll take one game at a time in conference, and hope at the end of year like so many other teams right now, the final ranking is the one all of us wanted to be a part of.”
The Bears should have a shot to ascend to No. 1 at some point in the season since the Big 12 is loaded five ranked teams. Baylor still has seven games remaining against teams currently in the Top 25, including two against No. 5 Texas, two against No. 11 West Virginia and one apiece against No. 10 Texas Tech, No. 15 Kansas and No. 24 Oklahoma.
In sharp contrast, Gonzaga's final 10 West Coast Conference games are against unranked teams, and only BYU is receiving Top 25 votes.
There wouldn’t be any dispute about which team is No. 1 if the Zags and Bears had played their scheduled Dec. 5 game in Indianapolis. That much anticipated matchup was called off on the morning of the game due to COVID-19 issues within the Gonzaga program.
With both teams well into conference play, the mostly likely chance for a game between the two titans appears to be deep in the NCAA tournament in Indianapolis.
“I know that we would love at some point to have an opportunity to play them as they would love to play us because Coach (Mark) Few and I tried to have that game first and we tried to reschedule,” Drew said. “But at some point if we don’t play and we would meet in Indianapolis, I can tell you that we would all be very happy with that because that means we both had great years.”
The Bears’ first priority is to win their first Big 12 championship, which would also be their first conference title since 1950 when they won the Southwest Conference and reached their last Final Four. They came close last season as they won their first 13 Big 12 games before losing three of their last five to finish second at 15-3 behind Kansas at 17-1.
In the 31-point blowout of Kansas State earlier this season, MaCio Teague exploded for 23 points and Davion Mitchell scored 20 while Jared Butler collected 14 points and a career-high 13 assists. Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua came off the bench for 13 points, four rebounds and two steals.
While the Bears are the Big 12’s only unbeaten team with a 7-0 conference record, the Wildcats have lost seven straight league games since opening with a 74-65 win over Iowa State in Ames on Dec. 15.
The Bears understand they’ve got a big target on their backs. A win over Baylor would be a highlight for any opponent.
“I think Kansas State is a great team, they are well-coached and you definitely shouldn’t pay attention to their record, especially when you’re playing them,” Tchamwa Tchatchoua said. “I feel like it’s going to be a tough game and they’re probably going to try to come at us since we’re ranked No. 2 and since we beat them the first time.”
Guard Mike McGuirl leads the Wildcats with an 11.9 scoring average, a team-high 35 3-pointers, and 3.5 assists per game. Guard Nijel Pack is averaging 10.7 points and has hit 23 3-pointers while forward DaJuan Gordon is averaging 10.3 points and a team-high 6.5 rebounds.
However, Kansas State has been scoring challenged all season as it ranks last in the Big 12 with 63.4 points per game compared to Baylor’s league-high 86.1 scoring average.
The Wildcats’ defense hasn’t been much better as it ranks ninth in the league after allowing 72.1 points per game. Baylor is second in the Big 12 by allowing 62 points per game and leads the league with 9.6 steals per game.
Picked as the Big 12 preseason player of the year, Butler has been a catalyst in every area of Baylor’s game as he ranks fourth in the Big 12 with 17.1 points per game and second with 5.4 assists, while recording a league-best 49.4 3-point percentage and 2.3 steals per game.
After hitting 13 of 16 3-pointers and scoring 52 points in last week’s wins over Kansas and Oklahoma State, Butler was named national and Big 12 player of the week.
“It was a special week and Jared’s a special player,” Drew said. “It seems like he saves his best for the biggest games and when his team needs him the most. For some guys, they just rise to the top of their game in the most heated moments. Jared is somebody who’s a humble, hungry teammate that everybody enjoys playing with.”
BEAR FACTS -- MaCio Teague has been named one of 10 candidates for the Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year Award. Teague ranks eighth in the Big 12 with a 14.8 scoring average and is fifth in both field goal percentage at 47.1 and free throw percentage at 85.7.