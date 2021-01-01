Undefeated Baylor men return to frigid Ames, ghost town at Iowa State

Baylor is accustomed to stepping into Iowa State’s Hilton Coliseum on frigid days in Ames to play before a full house of 14,356 fans.
With a predicted high of 22 degrees, it will still be bone chilling Saturday when the No. 2 Bears face the Cyclones at noon.
But inside the arena will look more like a ghost town as attendance is limited to 1,373 fans due to COVID-19 protocol. Of course, the Bears have grown used to playing before tiny crowds this season.
“The good thing for us is we’re starting to get used to no fans,” said Baylor coach Scott Drew. “The bench has done such a great job of bringing its own energy and making sure everyone is engaged and excited. Really it’s on us and it’s an equal playing field because no one has many fans.”
Hilton Coliseum has always been a tough place to play for the Bears as they’ve gone 4-14 in Ames, including a 4-9 record under Drew. However, the Bears have won their last two games at Iowa State, including a 67-53 win last January during their school-record 23-game winning streak.
When COVID-19 hasn’t stopped them, the Bears have been rolling over everybody with an 8-0 start this season, including a Big 12-opening 100-69 blowout of Kansas State in Manhattan on Dec. 19.
It hasn’t been the schedule Baylor planned since seven games have been canceled or postponed, including a highly-anticipated Dec. 5 showdown against No. 1 Gonzaga in Indianapolis.
There’s still a chance the Bears could face the Zags if both teams can work the game into their schedules. Baylor has dominated by outscoring opponents by 95-62.3 average.
“Very seldom do you have a team that you win by the margins that we’ve won, and consistently won,” Drew said. “Sometimes with teams, you’ll get up by 15 or 20 and then let the other team come back and it’s a 10 or 12-point game. We’ve really done a phenomenal job of building on leads and putting teams away and not allowing them to get back into games.”
While returning starting guards MaCio Teague, Jared Butler and Davion Mitchell have consistently been among Baylor’s top scorers as expected, Baylor’s bench has been a monster for opponents to deal with.
Sophomore guard Adam Flagler is Baylor’s third-leading scorer with a 12.7 average while shooting 46.7 percent from 3-point range. Sophomore forward Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua has been a beast inside with a 10.3 scoring average and a team-high 7.8 rebounds per game.
“The game’s slowed down for him, he’s a lot more confident, he catches balls a lot easier, he finishes a lot easier,” Drew said. “Again all that kind of goes down to experience. The other thing is his confidence is really growing, and I think the players’ confidence in him is growing.”
Baylor has also drawn strong performances off the bench from Matthew Mayer and LJ Cryer. Drew has regularly played eight and nine-man rotations in nonconference games, so it will be interesting to see if he continues to use as many players as the Bears delve deeper into the Big 12.
“Definitely the rotations always tighten up in conference,” Drew said. “Typically, teams play between six and nine guys. This year you’ve got to have more depth because of COVID and being ready to play. We’re blessed we’ve got a number of guys who can help us. If we’re shorthanded in some games, hopefully our depth helps us at that point.”
Iowa State is off to a 2-4 start and has lost its two Big 12 games against Kansas State and West Virginia. However, the Cyclones took the No. 9 Mountaineers to the final minutes before dropping a 70-65 decision on Dec. 18 Morgantown.
“I think Iowa State is one of those teams like Kansas State had a lot of transition, had a lot of new pieces,” Drew said. “Without the summertime, without the scrimmages, there are teams that are going to continue to get better the more they play together. You look at Iowa State, they’ve got a lot of talented players, they’ve got a great coach (Steve Prohm). I think against West Virginia, they showed what they’re capable of.”
Leading the Cyclones in scoring is junior guard Rasir Bolton with 15.7 points per game while senior guard Jalen Coleman-Lands is averaging 13.5 points while shooting 42.5 percent from 3-point range. Senior forward Solomon Young is averaging 10.8 points and a team-high 5.3 rebounds.
The Cyclones are shooting 47.1 percent overall from the field and 32.4 percent from 3-point range compared to Baylor shooting 52.1 percent from the field and 45.9 percent from 3-point range.
While Baylor is outrebounding opponents by a 40-29.9 margin per game, Iowa State has been outrebounded by a 36-32 average.
“They’re a pretty talented team,” Teague said. “They have multiple players who can score the basketball. So I would say that’s one of the biggest challenges. But I feel like we’ll be prepared.”