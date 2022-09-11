Undisciplined Bears drop 26-20 road loss at BYU

PROVO, Utah — On a terrible night for kickers, quarterback Jaren Hall and BYU’s offense took this Top 25 matchup into their own hands after the clock struck midnight.

Lopini Katoa scored on a three-yard run in the second overtime to lift No. 21 BYU to a 26-20 win over No. 9 Baylor before a sellout crowd of 63,470 that stayed until the very end after Saturday night turned into Sunday morning at LaVell Edwards Stadium.

The game reached a second overtime after Cougars kicker Jake Oldroyd missed a 35-yard field goal with eight seconds left in regulation, Baylor’s Isaiah Hankins missed a 43-yard field goal to start overtime, and Oldroyd missed a 37-yard field goal in BYU’s first overtime.

The Bears (1-1) hurt themselves all night as they were whistled for 14 penalties for 117 yards, including two false starts in the second overtime that damaged their shot to pull off their first nonconference road win over a Top 25 team since beating No. 12 Colorado in 1991.

“I’m disappointed in our lack of discipline,” said Baylor coach Dave Aranda. “We have to be able to not hold on critical passing downs. We can’t have pass interference on critical downs. Fourteen penalties is way, way too much. It’s one thing to play a real good opponent. But we can’t be playing them and us.”

On the final possession, the Bears faced third-and-goal at the 4 when tackle Connor Galvin was flagged for a false start before a second false start by guard Micah Mazzccua moved them back to the 12.

On fourth down, Baylor quarterback Blake Shapen overthrew Seth Jones over the middle to end the game, prompting BYU’s fans to storm the field to celebrate a rare win over a top 10 team.

“The biggest way you lose games is by hurting yourself,” said Baylor center Jacob Gall. “We hurt ourselves two times in critical situations. I take full ownership, those were on me. We’ll get back on the practice field and figure it out and be ready for next week.”

The Cougars (2-0) avenged a 38-24 loss to the Bears last season at McLane Stadium, but Aranda was proud of the way his squad battled in a tough environment.

“I’m very proud of their effort and their heart,” Aranda said. “I told them there were a lot of opportunities for a lot of teams to either quit or get down or to not continue to give effort and not to continue to fight. Right until that last play on fourth down, I think everybody on our sideline thought we were going to win. That’s just way special.”

Facing a strong BYU run defense, Qualan Jones rushed for 67 yards on 16 carries and scored a pair of touchdowns after starter Taye McWilliams went out early. Craig “Sqwirl” Williams led the Bears with 68 yards on 17 carries.

Under pressure much of the night, Baylor quarterback Blake Shapen hit 18 of 28 passes for 137 yards and a touchdown, but was sacked four times.

“They gave us different looks,” Gall said. “It wasn’t like we didn’t block that or block this. Sometimes they dialed up good pressure and it worked against our protection. There’s something everyone can fix. There’s something I can fix, there’s something the tight ends can fix, the running backs, the quarterbacks.”

BYU quarterback Jaren Hall hit 22 of 39 passes for 261 yards and a touchdown and also caught a scoring pass from Chase Roberts. Roberts had a big day catching the ball with eight for 122 yards.

“We’ve played a lot of good quarterbacks, and he has great talent,” said Baylor cornerback Mark Milton. “We had a really good game plan. We just can’t beat ourselves. At the end of the day, I’m glad this did happen, so later on down the road we’ve already been through this and know how to work through it and be on top next time.”

After struggling most of the first half, Baylor’s offense finally showed some life when it moved 68 yards on 13 plays with Jones ramming across for a one-yard touchdown with 1:37 left in the second quarter.

The Bears’ lead stood at 6-3 after Hankins’ PAT attempt hit the upright.

Jones did much of the heavy lifting on the drive as he opened with a nine-yard run followed by a 10-yard run.

Shapen made good use of his tight ends by hitting Drake Dabney for seven yards for a first down at the 22 and then throwing a sidearm pass to Ben Sims for 11 yards to the 1.

But the lead was short lived as Hall directed the Cougars on a 75-yard touchdown drive to close the first half.

The Hall-Chase Roberts connection highlighted the drive. Roberts finished off the drive by catching a 20-yard scoring pass in the left corner of the end zone to give the Cougars a 10-6 lead with two seconds left in the second quarter.

Roberts was well covered by Baylor cornerback Lorando Johnson on the play, but managed to get a foot down in the end zone after pulling in Hall’s pass.

That’s the only real spark BYU showed since opening the game with a 65-yard drive that was keyed by Hall hitting four of seven passes for 56 yards.

The drive bogged down at the 10 before Oldroyd nailed a 27-yard field goal.

The Bears looked impressive to open the second half as they moved 77 yards on nine plays to regain the lead.

Shapen hit Gavin Holmes for 19 yards and then found Hal Presley for 18 to BYU’s 39.

Facing third-and-seven, Shapen hit Jones for 12 yards before Richard Reese ran around the right side for nine yards. BYU’s Kaleb Hayes grabbed Reese’s facemask at the end of the play to move the ball to the 7.

Jones did the rest as he powered for the seven-yard touchdown to lift the Bears to a 13-10 lead.

The Cougars answered with 13-play, 54-yard drive that ended with Oldroyd’s 39-yard field goal to pull into a 13-13 tie.

After forcing the Bears to punt, the Cougars grabbed a 20-13 lead with some well-time trickery.

Hall tossed a lateral left to Roberts, who threw the ball back to Hall. With a wall of blockers in front of him, Hall scored easily down the right sideline on the 22-yard touchdown pass with 1:28 left in the third quarter.

The Bears tied the game when Shapen hit Sims with a four-yard touchdown pass to close a 79-yard drive with 10:01 left in the game.