 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
UPDATE: Baylor's Gusters transferring to LSU
0 comments

UPDATE: Baylor's Gusters transferring to LSU

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Central Arkansas Baylor Basketball (copy)

Baylor center Hannah Gusters, left, shoots over Central Arkansas forward Hannah Langhi, right, in the season opener in November. 

 Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald

Freshman post Hannah Gusters entered the transfer portal on Saturday and immediately picked LSU as her next destination. 

The LSU women's basketball Twitter account announced Gusters as Kim Mulkey's first signee at the school.

Mulkey left the Lady Bears after 21 years on Sunday to take the head coaching post at LSU. 

As a freshman, the 6-foot-5 Gusters averaged 4.9 points and two rebounds. She played 10.2 minutes per game, the second lowest playing time on the team.

Gusters was the 16th-ranked player in the nation and the second-ranked post as a high school senior at Irving MacArthur High School. She was teammates her senior year with fellow Baylor freshman Sarah Andrews.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Falcons taking trade calls on Julio Jones ahead of NFL Draft

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert