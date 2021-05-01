UPDATE: Gusters transferring to LSU

Freshman post Hannah Gusters entered the transfer portal on Saturday and immediately picked LSU as her next destination.

The LSU women's basketball Twitter account announced Gusters as Kim Mulkey's first signee at the school.

Mulkey left the Lady Bears after 21 years on Sunday to take the head coaching post at LSU.

As a freshman, the 6-foot-5 Gusters averaged 4.9 points and two rebounds. She played 10.2 minutes per game, the second lowest playing time on the team.

Gusters was the 16th-ranked player in the nation and the second-ranked post as a high school senior at Irving MacArthur High School. She was teammates her senior year with fellow Baylor freshman Sarah Andrews.