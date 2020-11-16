Ursin cleared to return to Lady Bears practice

Baylor senior guard Moon Ursin has been cleared to return to practice for the Lady Bears as they prepare for their season opener versus Central Arkansas on Nov. 23 at the Ferrell Center.

Ursin collided with fellow senior guard DiDi Richards as both were running back on defense and going for a loose ball. Ursin suffered a concussion in the collision and went into concussion protocol for a couple of weeks following.

During a Zoom press call on Monday, Ursin described the process of getting back to practice with her teammates.

“The first and second day, I was ducking for no reason,” Ursin said. “(But) you get back out there and you don’t even think about it. … It’s basketball. You’re going to get hit, you’re going to fall. There’s no avoiding it. It’s a contact sport. I’m just glad to be out there, getting hit or not.”

Richards sustained a Spinal Cord Injury Without Radiographic Abnormality (SCIWORA) and is gradually working her way toward being cleared to play basketball. Monday’s update was that Richards is walking without a walker and using a specialized treadmill for rehab to run.