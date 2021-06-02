Ursin following Mulkey to LSU

During the Baylor women’s basketball team’s 2020-21 season, former Lady Bears coach Kim Mulkey mentioned on occasion that she would like to see senior guard Moon Ursin return for another season.

Due to COVID-19 issues, the NCAA granted all players an additional year of eligibility. While all three Baylor seniors had that chance to come back for a victory lap, Ursin is the one Mulkey singled out.

As it turns out, Ursin will be returning for another year with Mulkey. The former Lady Bear, who entered the transfer portal in May, announced on Wednesday that she will land at LSU.

Mulkey, who led Baylor to three national championships in 21 years at the school, left for her home state when she took the LSU job on April 25.

Soon after, Mulkey landed Baylor transfer Hannah Gusters, a freshman center, and now Ursin has followed the coach as well.

Ursin is a native of Destrehan, La., just outside of New Orleans and about 70 miles from the LSU campus in Baton Rouge.