Usain Bolt says Baylor's Bromell is one to watch

EUGENE, Ore. — Usain Bolt figures his world record is safe for now. But that Olympic gold medal — well, it has to go to somebody else this summer.

The 34-year-old Bolt, retired since 2017, will watch from the comfort of his home in Jamaica as someone other than him captures the title in the 100 — and later the 200 — for the first time since 2004.

One of Bolt’s favorites in the 100 at the rescheduled Tokyo Games will be Trayvon Bromell, who won the event last weekend at the U.S. Olympic track and field trials.

“The fact I get to watch, it’s wonderful and it’s a breath of fresh air for me,” Bolt told The Associated Press on Thursday. “But I’m competitive. And just to see somebody going out there and winning the 100 meters without me is going to be weird. But I’m excited to watch.”