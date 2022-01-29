USC edges Baylor in ITA second round

The USC women’s tennis team outlasted Baylor in the second round of the ITA Kickoff Weekend and claimed a 4-3 victory over the Bears on Saturday at Hurd Tennis Center.
USC’s Grace Piper went the distance in the final and deciding match, ultimately defeating Baylor’s Anita Sahdiieva, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, on the No. 5 court.
Paula Baranano gave Baylor a 2-0 lead when she claimed the No. 6 singles court with a 6-3, 6-2 win over USC’s Danielle Wilson.
But the Trojans responded by winning four of the match’s final five points.
Baylor’s season will continue with a trip to Austin to play Texas on Wednesday.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Chad Conine
Longtime Waco sportswriter and Texas Tech graduate Chad Conine is the author of "The Republic of Football: Legends of the Texas High School Game" and "Texas Sports: Unforgettable Stories for Every Day of the Year," among other titles.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.