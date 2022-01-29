 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
USC edges Baylor in ITA second round
The USC women’s tennis team outlasted Baylor in the second round of the ITA Kickoff Weekend and claimed a 4-3 victory over the Bears on Saturday at Hurd Tennis Center.

USC’s Grace Piper went the distance in the final and deciding match, ultimately defeating Baylor’s Anita Sahdiieva, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, on the No. 5 court.

Paula Baranano gave Baylor a 2-0 lead when she claimed the No. 6 singles court with a 6-3, 6-2 win over USC’s Danielle Wilson.

But the Trojans responded by winning four of the match’s final five points.

Baylor’s season will continue with a trip to Austin to play Texas on Wednesday.

