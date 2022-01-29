USC edges Baylor in ITA second round

The USC women’s tennis team outlasted Baylor in the second round of the ITA Kickoff Weekend and claimed a 4-3 victory over the Bears on Saturday at Hurd Tennis Center.

USC’s Grace Piper went the distance in the final and deciding match, ultimately defeating Baylor’s Anita Sahdiieva, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, on the No. 5 court.

Paula Baranano gave Baylor a 2-0 lead when she claimed the No. 6 singles court with a 6-3, 6-2 win over USC’s Danielle Wilson.

But the Trojans responded by winning four of the match’s final five points.

Baylor’s season will continue with a trip to Austin to play Texas on Wednesday.

