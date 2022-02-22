 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
UTA crushes Baylor softball
ARLINGTON -- The UTA softball team jumped on Baylor for 11 second-inning runs en route to a 12-3 run-rule win Tuesday night.

Morgan Westbrook lifted a three-run homer while KJ Murphy hit a two-run single and Aaliyah White drilled a two-run double in the second inning for UTA (4-6).

Baylor starting pitcher Rachel Hertenberger (1-1) gave up seven hits and five earned runs before she was pulled in the second inning.

Josie Bower hit a three-run homer off UTA's Jessica Adams (2-3) in the third inning, but she allowed just five hits in the five-inning game to get the win.

The Bears (6-3) have dropped three straight games after opening with six wins.

