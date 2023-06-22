The Utah Jazz selected Baylor guard Keyonte George with the 16th overall pick on Thursday night, marking the third straight year the Bears have had a first-round pick in the NBA Draft.

The Sacramento Kings drafted guard Davion Mitchell ninth in 2021 while the San Antonio Spurs chose forward Jeremy Sochan ninth in the 2022 draft.

“This is the best moment of my life,” George told ESPN. “All the hours and sacrifices to get to this point, but I understand this is just the beginning.”

It marked the second time in three years that the Jazz picked a Baylor player after taking All-America guard Jared Butler in the second round with the 40th overall pick in 2021.

George was Utah's second pick of the first round after taking UCF forward Taylor Hendricks No. 9 overall.

George averaged 15.3 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.9 assists to earn Big 12 freshman of the year. Sometimes struggling with shot selection and decision making, the 6-4 George shot 37.6 percent overall and 33.8 percent from 3-point range.

However, George was one of the most athletic guards Baylor coach Scott Drew ever produced as he could explode to the basket on drives with exceptional body control while also possessing NBA 3-point shooting range.

“Keyonte was here for just one season but he was still able to show his athleticism with Sports Center-like moments,” Drew said. “He’s got the unbelievable ability to hit game winners by knocking down shots and has the ability to create a shot. He was able to show his passing ability this year, and his defense really improved.”

George scored 20 or more points in 12 games, including a 32-point performance at West Virginia on Jan. 11 as he hit 10 of 18 field goals with five of nine coming from 3-point range.

Dealing with an ankle injury, George’s numbers dropped off in the final weeks as he averaged just 6.8 points and shot just 22.5 percent in his last five games while missing the Oklahoma State game on Feb. 27.