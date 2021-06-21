 Skip to main content
Utah lineman Maile picks Baylor
The Baylor football team landed a commitment from offensive lineman George Maile on Monday.

Maile is a 6-foot-4, 292-pound offensive guard from Bingham High School in South Jordan, Utah. According to Rivals, Maile picked Baylor over offers from 15 other schools, including TCU from the Big 12.

“For all my little cousins out there watching, if you have a dream go out and chase it,” Maile said in his commitment announcement on Twitter.

Maile, a three-star prospect according to Rivals and 247Sports, is the 14th member of Baylor’s 2022 recruiting class and the fifth offensive lineman to choose the Bears.

