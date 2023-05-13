Former Utah State cornerback AJ Carter committed to Baylor on Saturday night.

The Bears needed veteran help at cornerback after Mark Milton exhausted his eligibility and Lorando Johnson transferred to Arkansas. Former Miami cornerback Isaiah Dunson joined Baylor in the spring.

In April, Baylor got a commitment from former Utah State outside linebacker Byron Vaughns.

Carter collected 109 tackles in four seasons at Utah State while also intercepting four passes and forcing three fumbles in the last two seasons. He's a former Texas three-star recruit from Galena Park North Shore High School.