Utah to start Charlie Brewer after Baylor transfer

STAFF REPORT
Former Baylor quarterback Charlie Brewer has been named starting quarterback at Utah, which will open the season Sept. 2 against Weber State.
Brewer started for the Bears for four seasons before transferring to Utah in the spring for his final season of college eligibility. The 2020 season didn't count against players' eligibility due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Brewer beat out sophomore Cameron Rising for Utah's starting quarterback job.
