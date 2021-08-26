 Skip to main content
Utah to start Charlie Brewer after Baylor transfer
John Column Brewer

Baylor quarterback Charlie Brewer leaves Baylor as one of the most prolific passers in program history.

 Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald

Former Baylor quarterback Charlie Brewer has been named starting quarterback at Utah, which will open the season Sept. 2 against Weber State.

Brewer started for the Bears for four seasons before transferring to Utah in the spring for his final season of college eligibility. The 2020 season didn't count against players' eligibility due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Brewer beat out sophomore Cameron Rising for Utah's starting quarterback job.

