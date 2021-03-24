UTA's walk-off single in 11th thwarts Baylor baseball, 4-3

ARLINGTON — Free baseball worked out much better for the home team.

UT-Arlington freshman Cason Gregory blooped a single into shallow center with two outs in the bottom of the 11th, giving the Mavericks a 4-3 win over Baylor on Tuesday night at Clay Gould Ballpark.

Baylor closer Luke Boyd (0-1) took the loss for the Bears (13-7), allowing three straight two-out hits in the 11th, including Gregory’s game winner.

The Bears held a 2-0 lead after the top of the sixth, following Cade Currington’s RBI single that plated Jack Pineda. But the Mavericks rallied to take the lead with one in the sixth and two more in the seventh.

Dylan Paul powered a solo home run in the sixth off BU’s Jacob Ashkinos, and then the Mavs plated a pair in the seventh when Baylor gave up a hit-by-pitch, an error and a single to Bobby Montgomery.

Baylor came back to tie the score 3-3 in the eighth. The Bears loaded the bases with one out on an Andy Thomas walk, a Currington single and a Davion Downey single, then scored on Kyle Nevin’s sacrifice fly to right.

Baylor will resume Big 12 play this weekend at TCU.