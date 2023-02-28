Baylor baseball was outhustled in the fourth inning and had to chase the rest of the night, falling 8-3 to UTSA on Tuesday at Baylor Ballpark.

The Bears added to their four-game skid, falling to 2-6 on the season.

“We played a good UTSA (7-2) team tonight, they’re off to a good start, they’re playing well,” said Bears head coach Mitch Thompson. “The difference in tonight’s game is a five spot. We give up one five-run inning and if we’re going to get to a place where we’re winning ballgames we’re going to start with stopping those type of innings. We can’t be giving up five or six spots like they grown on trees. It’s just too much to try and chase down.”

Freshman starter Blake Rogers took the loss thanks a tough fourth inning. The righty threw 3.1 innings, giving up four runs, all earned, on five hits while striking out two.

Baylor shortstop Austin Stracener had a turnaround night at the plate, going 3-for-3 while center fielder Kobe Andrade smashed his first career home run.

Baylor got on the board in the first as second baseman Kolby Branch led off with a walk and came around to third on a single by right fielder Gavin Brzozowski. Third baseman Hunter Teplansky flew out to left for an RBI, bringing Branch in for the run.

UTSA got ahead for good in the fourth. Center fielder Shane Sirdashney led off with a single and advanced to third on a double down the right-field line by second baseman Leyton Barry before coming to score on an RBI ground-out by former Bears Antonio Valdez, the Roadrunners’ third baseman.

UTSA left fielder Caleb Hill doubled to score Barry and reached third on a double to left center by shortstop Matt King, prompting a pitching change as Jared Matheson took over for Rogers.

Hill hustled home on a wild pitch and King followed on an RBI fly to right off the bat of catcher Josh Killeen. Designated hitter Taylor Smith doubled off the right-field wall, just past the outstretched glove of Brzozowski, then a pair of wild pitches brought him around for the fifth run.

Matheson got the flyout from the nine-hole hitter to send Baylor back to the plate, but the Bears went 1-2-3 in the bottom of the inning.

It wasn’t until the bottom of the fifth that Baylor saw some offensive action again after erasing a threat from UTSA in the top of the inning. Catcher Cortlan Castle slashed a single up the middle, then dashed around to third on a single by Stracener. The shortstop was thrown out by Killeen trying to take second for the first out of the inning.

Branch brought Castle in to cut the gap to three. A strikeout and a fielder’s choice to short ended the inning the inning.

Anderson Needham relieved Matheson in the sixth to get a groundout and end the inning. Although giving up just one run on two hits over two innings, Matheson tied a record for most wild pitches by an individual pitcher in a game with four, a record that had not been touched since 1998.

Andrade blasted his homer to cut the Roadrunner edge to two in the bottom of the inning. It was his sixth extra base hit of the season, and seventh overall, adding on to the three doubles and two triples.

“It was a special one,” Andrade said. “I felt like I got robbed a couple of weeks ago. The one off that foul pole (against Central Michigan), but I was glad to get one. It felt good off the bat. I knew he was throwing sliders. He was throwing sliders to all of us so I just got out on that plate, took it away and good things happened.”

Keeping busy all night at second base, Branch snatched a hard hit ball to get the first out of the seventh and then laid out and tossed the ball to Ceccoli at first to send the Bears fist bumping back tot he dugout. The freshman was responsible for nine (update at the end of game) putouts over the course of the game.

The Roadrunners added another run in the bottom of the sixth thanks to an RBI single through the left side by Killeen, bringing on Hill who almost sent one out but just missed it for a two-out double off the right-field wall. UTSA left two stranded on a swinging strikeout.

Two more runs by UTSA in the top of the ninth put the Bears out of reach of a comeback as they went down in order in the bottom half of the inning.

Roadrunners starter Drake Smith picked up the win, pitching three innings and giving up just one run on three hits with two strikeouts. Daniel Shafer was awarded the save, going four innings with one run on two hits and three strikeouts.

At the plate, Barry and Hill each went 2-for-5 with two runs each with two RBI from the left fielder.

Baylor will continue its homestand at 6:30 p.m. Friday night, welcoming Youngstown State for a four-game series.

“Everybody’s working hard,” Thompson said of his squad. “Everybody’s disappointed in the start. Nobody wants to be 2-6. The hitters are working extra hard. We’re trying to put in the time and continue to improve and learn from our at-bats.”