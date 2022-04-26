 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Van Gytenbeek commits to Baylor women's hoops

The Baylor women’s basketball team picked up a transfer portal commitment as Stanford guard Jana Van Gytenbeek pledged to the Bears.

Van Gytenbeek, a 5-foot-7 sophomore, played in 23 games and averaged eight minutes for the Cardinal during the 2021-22 season. She announced her commitment via Twitter on Tuesday afternoon.

In two seasons at Stanford, Van Gytenbeek shot 37% from 3-point range, making 13 treys as a freshman and 17 as a sophomore last season. She averaged 2.2 points with 45 total assists. According to current NCAA standards, Van Gytenbeek will be immediately eligible and have three remaining seasons.

Van Gytenbeek was a five-star prospect according to ESPN's women's basketball prospect ratings coming out of Cherry Creek High School in Greenwood Village, Colo. 

