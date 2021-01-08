Vanderbilt lineman Miller transferring to Baylor

Vanderbilt offensive lineman Grant Miller, the son of former Baylor star Fred Miller, is transferring to Baylor for his final season of college eligibility.

Miller played four seasons at Vanderbilt and started the last two, including nine games at center in 2020. Due to COVID-19, the 2020 season didn't count against player eligibility.

Miller is coming to Baylor as a graduate transfer. and will be immediately eligible in 2021.

Fred Miller was a three-time all-Southwest Conference offensive lineman for the Bears during the mid-1990s before he was picked in the fifth round of the 1996 NFL Draft by the St. Louis Rams. He went on to play 13 NFL seasons with the Rams, the Tennessee Titans and the Chicago Bears.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.