Vargas floater lifts Baylor soccer over Iowa State, 3-2

AMES, Iowa — Go ahead and float off the field, Reneta Vargas. Your floater warranted it.

Vargas lobbed the game-winning kick into the top left corner of the net in the 86th minute, sending the Baylor soccer team to a 3-2 win over Iowa State on Thursday night.

It was Vargas’ second goal of the match. Baylor improved to 4-7-2 overall and 2-3 in the Big 12.

The teams fought to a 2-2 stalemate through a high-scoring first half. Then the defenses settled in, and nobody found the net again until just over three minutes to play. That’s when Ashley Merrill passed the ball ahead to Vargas, who had gotten past the Cyclone defenders. Just as she approached the goalie box she popped the ball into the air, well over the head of the ISU keeper, for the clincher.

Mira St. Emma scored the first goal of the match just 4:38 into the action. But Vargas provided the equalizer in the 18th minute, again on an assist from Merrill.

Eva Stecklenburg put Iowa State on top again in the 37th minute, but that lead lasted only six minutes, as the Bears’ Elizabeth Kooiman thumped one in from 20 yards out on the setup from Sarah Hornyak.

Baylor will continue its road trip at West Virginia Sunday.